Singer 2Baba, in a video, expressed concern over the insecurity in Benue State following reports of alleged killings

2Baba in a now-trending video with his wife and lawmaker Natasha Osawaru called for immediate national intervention

The African Queen singer's video has, however, stirred mixed reactions as people expressed varied opinions

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is the latest celebrity to react to the alleged killings in Yelwata, Benue State.

In a video he shared on Sunday, June 15, 2Baba, who struggled to find the right words, expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the deteriorating security situation in his home state, Benue.

2Baba breaks silence on Benue killings, says the crisis is a national emergency. Credit: official2baba

The singer, who was recently appointed as a Technical adviser to the Benue State government, described it as a national emergency.

In an emotional outburst, 2Baba urged stakeholders in Benue and nationwide, to take immediate and serious action.

2Baba, who made the video with his wife and lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, condemned the recurring cycles of violence, stating that condemnation alone is insufficient.

2Baba gets emotional as he reacts to the killings in Benue. Credit: official2baba

He called on the government and citizens alike to come together and find lasting solutions to the crisis.

This comes after armed men suspected to be herders terrorising the state launched an unprovoked attack on Yelewata on Friday night, June 13, killing around 100 people.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV condemned the killing of nearly 200 people in Yelwata, in the Guma local government area of Benue state.

The Pope described the fresh attack on the Benue community as a terrible massacre of people who are mostly internally displaced persons.

The video of 2Baba reacting to the killings in Benue State is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

lovedoctorkollar said:

"Haba why is everyone dragging the videographer nah? Haba can't you all see he's acting under instruction of Nee Idibia? Haba naw... U all know if her face no show, baba shoe no fit shine nah haba haba."

chrisbrizzy1995 commented:

"I didn’t hear him say anything ooo, all I can hear is haba haba."

amali_perfect_ wrote:

"Is he looking at her for assistance and what the hell is haba? Omg Omo as una Dey do street credibility make una try Dey read Dey sabi things, so if eventually he becomes senator or something na haba he go Dey use address the public lol Nawaooo."

officialwinniejohnson commented:

"So tubaba no fit put em words together to form a sensible sentence?

ceodon2020 commented:

"If u are here laughing at him, that means you no go ever get sense for your life."

ufuomaefe said:

"I don't know why baba dey always force himself want to speak English ooo baba run our pigin English."

cheeny_signature reacted:

"Wetin 2baba dey talk abeg."

chrisagoha said:

"No composure with words in everything he said, d camera man showing his wife chilling was not called for also…. This is not an acceptable press conference."

