President Tinubu denied allegations of plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, urging political parties to focus on internal improvements instead of fear of defections

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic progress since 1999, Tinubu honoured Chief Moshood Abiola and other pro-democracy heroes

Tinubu called for continued collaboration between the executive and legislature, emphasising the need to work together despite differing views, in line with democratic principles

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has vehemently denied allegations that his administration is working towards turning Nigeria into a one-party state, asserting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains open to members of other political parties.

The statement was made during a special joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Tinubu calls for inclusivity within APC

During the address, President Tinubu directly addressed concerns over political dominance and the supposed suppression of opposition parties, Vanguard reported.

He declared,

“You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door.”

He continued, urging political parties to focus on internal improvements rather than harbouring fears of defection.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist."

Tinubu responds to allegations of a one-party state

In a clear rebuttal to accusations that his administration was orchestrating the creation of a one-party system, Tinubu stated,

“I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

His comments were aimed at those who have suggested that the ruling APC is seeking to marginalise opposition parties in the country.

Reflection on Nigeria’s democratic journey

Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, Tinubu expressed pride in the progress made since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Leadership reported.

“I felt a sense of collective accomplishment when I realised how far we had come as a nation.

“Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to reclaim its rightful place as the only acceptable form of governance for our resilient and beloved people," he remarked.

Tribute to Chief Moshood Abiola and pro-democracy heroes

Tinubu also used the occasion to honour the memory of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The president praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising Abiola and declaring June 12 as Democracy Day. “Let me pay tribute to my predecessor… for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed,” Tinubu said.

The president also acknowledged the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists.

“We must celebrate the courage of Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression,” Tinubu said.

He went on to highlight the struggles of numerous civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians who were persecuted during the military regime.

Call for continued cooperation between executive and legislature

In closing, Tinubu reiterated the importance of collaboration between the executive and the legislature, despite inevitable differences.

“While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together—because this is what democracy demands of us,” he concluded.

