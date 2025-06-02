Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on second-term APC governors not to hand over to anyone who does not prepare for leadership

According to the Senate president, the outgoing governors should emulate President Bola Tinubu, because he has vision and sight

By analysis, no less than eight governors under the ruling party are in their second term and are expected to influence their successors

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised second-term governors in Nigeria, particularly those elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to nominate anyone who is not prepared to be a leader as their successors.

Akpabio, a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom, explained that successors who nominate successors just because they often kneel before them may be subjected to being betrayed after leaving office.

When did Akpabio advise APC governors?

The Senate president advised while speaking at the commissioning of the first 30 kilometres of the popular Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, an event which was held at the Lekki area of Lagos on Saturday, May 31.

Speaking directly to the APC second-term governors, Akpabio stressed the importance of visionary leadership, urging them to prioritise vision over loyalty. He referenced that President Bola Tinubu had vision and sight, which was the reason his successors have sustained his legacy.

He called on the APC governors in their second term to look for people who are prepared to be a leader to be their successor, so that their legacy can be sustained.

He said:

“If you do that, you are giving power to somebody who is not prepared for governance, and they will disappoint you. This is where betrayals normally start. I am just trying to give some advice.

“For the progressive governors, I believe that all of you are doing well because you are being led by a man who has both sight and vision.”

List of APC governors in their second term

By analysis, Akpabio's advice goes to eight governors under the ruling APC. Currently, the ruling party has 22 governors out of the 36 governors in Nigeria. The number of APC governors increased to 22 after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The eight governors who were in their second term in the APC, whom Akpabio wanted to emulate President Tinubu, are listed below:

S/N Names States 1 Babagana Zulum Borno 2 Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Gombe 3 Hope Uzodimma Imo 4 AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Kwara 5 Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos 6 Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa 7 Dapo Abiodun Ogun 8 Mai Mala Buni Yobe

Akpabio's full speech is here:

