A female Nigerian doctor who moved to the United Kingdom to further her career ended up without a job for almost two years

She opened up about her plan to move to another country to start all over again, mentioning the location of her new journey

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many who came across her post shared their thoughts on her experience

A lady who studied medicine in Nigeria and became a doctor shared how she decided to move to the United Kingdom.

Sadly, she could not get a job in the UK for almost two years and opened up about her next plans.

A Nigerian doctor in UK fails to get job, plans to start over in another country. Photo: @tinahaneet

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian doctor plans to start over

Identified as @tinahaneet on TikTok, she said she went to the UK as an international medical graduate (IMG) doctor.

After almost two years of a futile job hunt, she has decided to move to Australia to start from scratch and work towards becoming a doctor in the country.

Her TikTok video was captioned:

“I am a 29-year-old IMG doctor who gave all she had to work as a doctor in UK but hasn’t been able to get a job in almost 2 years.

“Now I’m starting afresh from zero to begin a new pathway towards working as a doctor in Australia.”

She added:

“Failure only happens when we quit! My life is so rich that I count every experience a blessing either for now or in the future. As long as I have life, I have another opportunity to try again. If you’re reading this, I want you to know it’s never too late to pick yourself up and try again.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian doctor's experience in UK

Gottisburg said:

"This is strange! Even a doctor?"

Agude3 said:

"The comment section made me sad. So we have qualified doctors here who are struggling for job and back home we have loads of sick people who need these doctors to care for them but because of bad governance these doctors find themselves stranded overseas."

Mactesy said:

"Go to Australia. As long as there’s life, we keep making moves till we settle."

LinCeeShe said:

"I’m a nurse, I was going to quit nursing all together and work in Aldi or become a Night Ballerins or something 😂 Thankfully I came to Australia and it’s been great! 🩷 All the best in your journey."

Damilare said:

"I go read all the books, study medicine for years, pass exams... and I will for whatever reason be unemployed for > 6 months... problem go dey sha."

A Nigerian doctor who became unemployed in the UK for two years decides to move to another country. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng