Senate President Godswill Akpabio has faced another serious allegation from the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

Senator Natasha, in a recent interview, claimed that she had made serious allegations against the Senate leadership, and she was suspended the following day

According to Natasha, the claim that she created a scene during plenary over the sitting arrangement was merely a cover-up for the allegation she made

Natasha Akpoti Uduagha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has made another allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that her suspension from the Senate was scripted and sponsored by the Senate President.

The embattled senator, in a recent interview, claimed that her suspension was not because of the simple sitting arrangement dispute, but a scripted development by the Senate President to silence her dissenting voice.

How I fell out with Akpabio - Natasha

In the interview, Senator Natasha maintained that she has had a cordial relationship with Senator Akpabio because of his friendship with her husband. However, she further noted that politics and personal conflict came within them, and she resisted Akpabio's corruption allegation demands.

She said:

“The narrative being pushed, that I caused a scene over a seat, is a lie.”

Leadership reported that she said under Chapter 4, Item 9b of the Senate Rules, she had raised a matter of privilege, which required immediate attention, but Akpabio immediately cut her off, ordered that she should be escorted out of the Senate by Sergeant-at-Arms.

The senator also alleged that Akpabio instructed the Clerk to prepare her suspension letter, saying the development was not a spontaneous action but a scripted development. Natasha added that her troubles became compounded in the Senate when she submitted a formal petition against the leadership of the Red Chamber, which was a day before her suspension.

Natasha says her suspension was a retaliation

She maintained that her suspension was a retaliation, and that the ethics report, which was referenced, was a cover-up. She insisted that she had made a serious allegation against the establishment, and she was suspended on the second day.

The Kogi Senator also disclosed that during her tenure as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content, the Senate president demanded a “progress report”, which later turned out to be a euphemism for financial or political kickbacks.

Her statement reads in part:

“He laughed and directed me to meet a senior senator who bluntly said I should return money or jobs from committee dealings to him. When I asked how, I was told to pressure agencies, like the Minister of Petroleum or the Executive Secretary, to bring funds or positions for the Senate President. That is corruption, and I refused.”

Natasha speaks on Akpabio's petition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has again been tackled by suspended Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduagha over an alleged assassination plot.

Akpabio had petitioned the IGP, Kayode Egbetoku, that Natasha's allegation that he was plotting to assassinate her was false, meant to damage his reputation and incite the public against him.

But Natasha claimed that Akpabio petitioned to distract the security agents from the full investigation into the allegation and urged the Senate president to present himself for a full investigation.

