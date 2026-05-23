Abdulaziz Umar Ganduje has joined the NDC and obtained a nomination form to contest for a House of Representatives seat in Kano

The eldest son of former APC national chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje maintained his political ties with the Kwankwasiyya movement

Abdulaziz’s political move renewed attention on the long-running rivalry between Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano politics

Abdulaziz Umar Ganduje, the eldest son of former All Progressives Congress national chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has formally entered the race for a seat in the House of Representatives under the platform of the National Democratic Congress.

Abdulaziz obtained the party’s nomination form on Saturday for the Dawakin Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado federal constituency in Kano State ahead of the next general election.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reportedly met with Abdulaziz Ganduje after the politician declared his ambition. Photo: FB/NMF

Source: Facebook

Why did Ganduje’s son join NDC?

His decision has drawn attention because of his long-standing political association with the Kwankwasiyya movement led by former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The development also deepens the political divide between the Ganduje and Kwankwaso camps, which were once allies in Kano politics before their relationship collapsed years ago.

A video circulating online showed Abdulaziz meeting with Kwankwaso shortly after obtaining the nomination form. Sources said the discussion centred on his political ambition and preparations for the coming election.

Despite his father’s influence within the APC over the years, Abdulaziz has remained politically aligned with Kwankwasiyya and distant from the APC structure associated with the former governor.

Family political rivalry resurfaces again

His latest move has also revived public discussion about internal political differences within the Ganduje family. Abdulaziz previously made headlines after petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against his mother, Professor Hafsat Umar Ganduje, over an alleged failed agreement.

The House of Representatives seat he now seeks was contested in 2023 by his younger brother, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, under the APC platform. Umar lost the election to the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party despite Ganduje serving as Kano governor at the time.

Observers believe Abdulaziz’s entry into the contest under the NDC could further reshape political alignments in Kano ahead of the next election cycle.

Kwankwaso reportedly agrees to be Peter Obi’s running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a close aide to the former governor of Anambra state and the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate has disclosed that the leader of the Kwankwasiya movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has agreed to serve as the vice-presidential running mate to Peter Obi in a developing opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The aide linked the reported agreement to ongoing discussions between both political blocs, which have been held over several meetings in recent months.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the Labour Party wondered what new Peter Obi intends to sell to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng