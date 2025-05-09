A lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., has waded into the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Senator Godswill Akpabio

Suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan laid the accusation against the Senate President

Amadi explained the consequences of Senator Natasha's failure to provide circumstantial or documentary evidence to back up her claim against Akpabio

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., said Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha risks spending 14 years imprisonment if found guilty over a sexual allegation against Senator Godswill Akpabio in a court of law.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpabio filed a new lawsuit against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio accused the suspended Kogi Central district senator of mocking him in a satirical apology posted recently on social media

The lawsuit, filed at the federal high court, Abuja, under case number CS/384/25 and dated May 7, wants Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the post from all her social media platforms.

Amadi said Senator Natasha is expected to present her evidence in the court of law because the court will not rely on her statement to give judgement.

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer said the court will not be bound to rely on statements not supported by real, circumstantial, or documentary evidence.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

“How do we figure out the truthfulness of Senator Natasha's allegation?

“The court will expect that he who alleges proves. Evidence Act makes provisions of the rules governing all kinds of statements and evidences. So a statement not supported by real, circumstantial, or documentary evidence will be discountenanced and the court will not be bound to rely on it.

“The Law governing evidence is clear on the fact that any statement not linked to material evidence will be treated as hearsay and such kind of evidence is not admissible under the Nigerian law.

“Anyone who alleges must prove the existence of his allegation. That is the position of our law.”

Amadi said failure to provide evidence in court might land Senator Natasha in prison for 14 years.

The political analyst said it is called malicious prosecution and perjury.

“In Nigeria, perjury is punishable by up to fourteen years imprisonment under Section 118 of the Criminal Code. However, if the perjury was committed to procure the conviction of another person for an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment, the penalty is life imprisonment, according to Section 118.”

Natasha reacts to US-based activist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, aka Professor Mgbeke's allegations against her.

The suspended federal lawmaker said the claim that she lied against the Senate President about the sexual harassment is false.

The Kogi Central senator said the allegations are manipulated to serve Mgbeke’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Akpabio.

