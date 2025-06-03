In a major shakeup, the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Mr. Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Majority Leader, Mr. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, tendered their resignations

They officially stepped down from their position in the House during Tuesday’s plenary session and hinged their decision on the political power-sharing arrangements within the state

In a twist, the Speaker Olamide Oladiji appointed Mr. Ololade Gbegudu of Okitipupa Constituency 2 as the new deputy speaker, while Mr. Olatunji Oshati from Ose Constituency emerged as the new majority leader

In a dramatic twist of events, the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Majority Leader, Mr Ogunmolasuyi, have resigned from their respective positions.

Why deputy speaker, majority leader resigned

Akinruntan who represents Ilaje Constituency 1, and Ogunmolasuyi represents Owo Constituency 1; are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, June 3, the pair announced their resignations on the floor of the House during the plenary session, which was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

Akinruntan cited political power-sharing arrangements within the state as the reason for his resignation.

Ondo Assembly appoints their replacement

In the wake of these developments, Mr Ololade Gbegudu, representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, has been selected as the new Deputy Speaker, while Mr Olatunji Oshati, from Ose State Constituency, has assumed the role of Majority Leader.

Edo deputy speaker resigns from position

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Hon. Maria Oligbi-Edeko representing Esan North-East II has resigned from her position as the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly.

Edeko resigned following the minority status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Assembly.

Edeko was elected Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly on June 16, 2023, serving in the capacity for almost 2 years.

Former House of Assembly leader quits PDP

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the former leader of the Enugu Assembly, officially resigned from the PDP over alleged mediocrity and deceit.

Ezeugwu expressed deep discontent with what he described as the party’s betrayal of its core values, claiming that trust and merit had been compromised for political convenience.

Professor Victor Nnam, who is a one-time commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu state, discussed the actual reason that informed Ezeugwu's decision to exit the party.

