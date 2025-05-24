The APC rank has been increased as Ngozi Okolie, a Labour Party House of Representatives member, joined the ruling party

Okolie, the lawmaker representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, explained that he was leaving the Labour Party because of the unending internal crisis

The lawmaker further explained that there was a need for him to join a party where he would be able to attract projects to his constituency

Ngozi Okolie, a member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, has dumped the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmaker was a representative of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The former Labour Party lawmaker defeated Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Okolie announced his defection on Friday, May 23, while addressing journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Why Okolie left the Labour Party

According to the lawmaker, he left the Labour Party because of the unresolved internal crisis rocking the opposition party. He explained that a lot of people are dumping the party and joining the APC. He declared that he had resigned from the Labour Party and was no longer a member of the party.

The Punch reported that Okolie disclosed that he was joining the APC and that the traditional rulers in Delta state have endorsed President Bola Tinubu. He recalled that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has also dumped the PDP for the APC.

He explained that the PDP had moved to the ruling APC and believed it would be of advantage to his constituency if he actually joined the APC. His statement reads in part:

“To be honest, I think that the Labour Party for now is very disorganised, we don’t have any headway, no direction and the lingering problem that is actually drawing us back. So, staying at the party that is not organised would actually not make me progress in the National Assembly."

Okolie explains why he joined APC

He further explained that resigning from the Labour Party and joining another party would help him attract projects to his community and constituency. He said he had long waited for the Labour Party problem to be solved, but it has remained unending.

The lawmaker said he had talked with the traditional rulers and some people in his constituency, but noted that he could not reach out to everyone, which was why he was addressing journalists, believing that's how he can reach out to more people.

He said he had also reached out to the party, in which some are in support and others are against it. He added that it was time for him to weigh the options before him, and he had to make the decision that was right.

Delta governor dumps PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

The Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

