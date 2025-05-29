Senate President Godswill Akpabio appointed Senator Benson Friday Konbowei as Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) Standing Committee

Konbowei, a PDP member with over 30 years in politics, has served as Southern Ijaw LGA Chairman, Speaker of Bayelsa Assembly, and Secretary to Bayelsa State Govt

The 12-member committee, with Asuquo Ekpeyong as vice chairman, aims to advance development in the South-South region under Konbowei’s leadership

FCT, Abuja – Senate President Godswill Akpabio has appointed Senator Benson Friday Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central, as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

The announcement marks a significant step in the leadership of the committee tasked with overseeing development initiatives in the South-South region.

Akpabio Announces Appointment of New SSDC Chairman as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Senator Konbowei’s political journey and committee composition

Dr Konbowei, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, has a long-standing political career, beginning in business before transitioning fully into politics.

He has held multiple roles, including Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Formerly the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, he was elected Senator in 2023.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong was appointed vice chairman of the 12-member committee, which includes notable figures such as Senators Onowakpo Thomas Joel, Benson Friday Agadaga, and Neda Bernards Imasuen, among others.

Commitment to advancing South-South development

Konbowei’s political career spans three decades, starting as a councillor in 1992 and serving multiple terms in the state assembly.

His experience positions him to lead the SSDC committee effectively as it works to boost economic and social development across the region.

The appointment signals a renewed focus on addressing key regional challenges under Akpabio’s leadership.

Source: Legit.ng