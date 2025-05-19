Hon. Maria Oligbi-Edeko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resigned as the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly

The lawmaker representing Esan North-East II announced her resignation during plenary on Monday, May 19, 2025

Oligbi-Edeko explained her reason for resigning from her position as the Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly

Benin City, Edo state - Hon. Maria Oligbi-Edeko representing Esan North-East II has resigned from her position as the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly.

Edeko resigned following the minority status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Assembly.

Edeko was elected Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly on June 16, 2023, serving in the capacity for almost 2 years.

Why I resigned as Edo Deputy Speaker

As reported by Daily Trust, the PDP has lost its position due to the defection of its members, including the Speaker, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oligbi-Edeko announced her resignation during the plenary on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The PDP lawmaker said her resignation was to allow justice, fairness, and equity for all the constituencies.

She hailed the PDP leaders and members for finding her worthy to represent her constituency in the assembly.

After presenting her resignation to the House, Hon. Osamwonyi Atu (APC Orhionmwon East), was elected as the new Deputy Speaker after members unanimously voted.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Hon. Jonathan Aigbokhan, moved a motion that all entitlements due to the office of the Deputy Speaker should be accorded Oligbi-Edeko.

The motion was seconded by the minority leader, Hon Charity Airobarueghian, and was unanimously adopted in a voice by members.

Edo Speaker resigns from PDP, Joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Agbebaku, the speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, on Tuesday, May 6, 2925, led two other members of the house and some local government councilors of the PDP to the ruling APC.

The speaker said the move was aimed at aligning with Governor Monday Okpebholo to fast-track development across Edo state.

In his remarks, Agbebaku hailed Governor Okpebholo’s developmental focus, citing the construction of Uhonmora Secondary School and three major roads in Owan West LGA as signs of inclusive governance.

Top PDP lawmaker dumps party for APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Edo state governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, predicted the collapse of the PDP following the defection of Hon. Nicholas Asonsere.

Following Asonsere's defection, the APC now controls 15 seats in the Edo State House of Assembly, while the PDP holds 9 seats.

Governor Okpebholo and APC chairman Jarret Tenebe in the state welcomed Asonsere and described the move as a significant political blow to the PDP's leadership in Edo South.

