Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oniroko of Irokoland in Akinyele local government area of Oyo State, Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), joined his ancestors in the early hours of Friday, May 30.

Oyo monarch, Oniroko of Iroko, reportedly died on Friday, May 30, 2025. Photo credit: Olaide Abass Biggy

Oyo monarch Oniroko passes away

The transition of the monarch was confirmed in a statement by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko family.

He disclosed that said body of the deceased monarch would be buried today (Saturday) by 10:00 am, adding that more information about the burial would be announced later.

Speaking further, he described his reign as a symbol of unity, tradition, and progress.

Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi's reign was described as symbolic. Photo credit: Olaide Abass Biggy

As reported by The Nation on Saturday, may 31, the statement reads:

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and profound respect that I write to formally announce the passing of His Royal Highness, Oba Sunmaiła Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), the Oniroko of Iroko, who joined his ancestors in the early hours of Friday, May 30, 2025.

“During his reign, His Royal Highness was a symbol of unity, tradition, and progress.

“He devoted his life to the service of his people, the preservation of our customs, and the pursuit of development in Iroko, Akinyele Local Government, and Oyo State in general.”

Oyo monarch to be buried today

Meanwhile, arrangements are currently being made by the family to lay his body to eternal rest by 10:00 am tomorrow, Saturday, May 31, 2025.

