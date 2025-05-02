Labour Party lawmakers Dennis Agbo, Mark-Chidi Obetta, and Malachi-Okey Onyechi officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu

The defectors hailed Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership style and his recent development initiatives

The leadership of the PDP celebrated the key defection and described it as a victory ahead of the 2027 election,as the lawmakers (defectors) insisted no more LP in Enugu state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Enugu state - On Thursday, May 1st, the Labour Party (LP) members representing Igboeze/Udenu and Igboeze South/Nsukka Federal Constituencies, Mr Dennis Agbo and Mark-Chidi Obetta, respectively, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu.

Enugu Labour lawmakers dump LP, rejoin PDP

Labour Party lawmakers resigned and moved to the ruling APC in Enugu state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Peter Mbah, LP

Source: Facebook

Defecting along with them was the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, Mr Malachi-Okey Onyechi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that on Tuesday, April 29, two LP chieftains, Prince Emeka Mamah and Titus Odo, defected to PDP, barely two weeks after the LP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Chijioke Edeoga, dumped the LP for the PDP.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, the decampees were members of the PDP who dumped the party during the 2023 general elections for the LP.

Speaking during the defection at the PDP secretariat in Enugu state, Onyechi expressed happiness to have united with his former party, pledging to work harmoniously to move the party forward.

He extolled Governor Peter Mbah’s developmental strides, saying that he had instituted a N2 billion project domiciled across 260 political wards in Enugu.

On his part, Obetta explained that his return to the PDP was predicated on the development indices in Enugu, especially on transport, education, health and hospitality.

“Enugu state will achieve more if everyone partners with Mbah,” he said.

Agbo also thanked his constituents for their understanding, describing them as great people.

"No more LP in Enugu": Lawmakers declare

Labour Party lawmakers move to PDP ahead of the 2027 election in Enugu state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He revealed after their decamp from the LP that there would be no LP again in Enugu State, saying that it would be very difficult for the opposition in Enugu State.

He lauded Mbah for his visionary leadership, saying that he deserved a second term.

Welcoming them, the PDP Chairman in Enugu, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, expressed happiness and excitement over their decision to return to their former party.

“With their defection, the trouble we encountered in the 2023 election is over. The tsunami is over, and 2027 will be seamless,” he said.

Read more on defections, 2027 election:

Momodu rules out possibility of Atiku joining APC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC.

Legit.ng recalls that the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently claimed that his erstwhile principal, Atiku, is on his way out of the PDP.

But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

