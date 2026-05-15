A US lobbying firm has confirmed a meeting between representatives of Atiku Abubakar and Congressman Riley Moore on Nigeria’s election integrity

The talks focused on protecting Nigerians’ right to free and fair elections and tackling ongoing security challenges

Von Batten-Montague-York warned government officials against election rigging, citing possible Global Magnitsky sanctions

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has announced that representatives of former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar and US Congressman Riley Moore met to discuss election integrity and security challenges in Nigeria.

The firm shared the news in a tweet on Thursday, stating:

Atiku Abubakar’s camp meets US Congressman Riley Moore’s team to discuss Nigeria election integrity. Photo credit: AtikuAbubakar/RileyMoore/x

Source: Twitter

“We are pleased to announce that earlier today, representatives representing Congressman @RepRileyMoore and former Nigerian Vice President @atiku met to discuss the importance of protecting every Nigerian’s right to a free and fair election in order to enable Nigerians to elect leaders willing and able to resolve the security issues facing all Nigerians.”

Focus on election integrity and security

According to News Central, Von Batten-Montague-York described the meeting as “very productive” and highlighted that discussions centred on “the urgent need for election integrity, peace, and long-term stability in Nigeria.”

The emphasis on security challenges reflects growing concerns about violence and instability affecting democratic processes in the country.

Warning to Nigerian government officials

The lobbying firm also issued a stern warning to unnamed officials within the Nigerian government.

The statement read:

“To those within the Nigerian government under @officialABAT who are complicit in crimes against #Nigerians and are actively working to rig the election, understand that your actions are being observed and recorded. Cease your illegal activities and follow the rule of law before you end up with nothing. Global Magnitsky sanctions were specifically designed to identify, isolate, and freeze assets connected to those engaged in corruption, human rights abuses, and anti-democratic conduct. The choice is yours.”

This warning signals international scrutiny of Nigeria’s electoral process and highlights the potential consequences of corruption and anti-democratic behaviour.

About Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar is a Nigerian politician and businessman who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo. His political career began in the 1990s when he contested for the governorship of Adamawa State, later winning in 1998 before being selected as Obasanjo’s running mate.

Since leaving office, he has remained a central figure in Nigerian politics, contesting for the presidency multiple times, including in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Known for his resilience and shifting party affiliations, Atiku has consistently campaigned on governance reforms while maintaining significant business interests in education, agriculture, and logistics.

The lobbying firm warns Nigerian officials against election rigging and corruption in governance. Photo credit: AtikuAbubakar/x

Source: Twitter

Atiku reportedly invited to US by congress

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly been invited to the United States Congress following a high-level telephone discussion with a senior American lawmaker.

According to a statement shared on social media by Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., the conversation between Atiku and a prominent member of the US Congress led to a formal invitation for a visit to Capitol Hill as the guest of the lawmaker.

The post stated that the invitation was extended during what it described as a productive exchange between both parties.

Source: Legit.ng