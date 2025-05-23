Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar received a warm welcome from political and traditional leaders upon arrival at Akure Airport, Ondo state

Atiku’s visit coincided with the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, a significant cultural event for the Ijesa people

Atiku expressed gratitude for the reception and highlighted the importance of traditional institutions in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Akure, Ondo state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was warmly received by stakeholders upon his arrival at Akure Airport in Ondo state.

His visit has attracted significant attention as political and traditional leaders gathered to welcome him.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other top Nigerian leaders have arrived in Ondo State. Photo credit: @atiku

Atiku reveals the reason for the visit

Atiku, in a statement shared via X, noted that his presence in Ondo coincides with the coronation ceremony of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, scheduled for today.

The event is a major cultural milestone for the Ijesa people and draws dignitaries from across the region.

Atiku’s statement on arrival

Speaking shortly after his arrival, Atiku expressed gratitude for the warm reception and underscored the importance of such traditional institutions in Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today,” Atiku said.

2027 election: Atiku speaks on leaving PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has debunked speculations that he is planning to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a mega platform proposed by the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, made the clarification when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Ibe confirmed that aside from a former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Atiku has also been talking to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

