Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the former leader of the Enugu Assembly, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party over alleged mediocrity and deceit

Ezeugwu expressed deep discontent with what he described as the party’s betrayal of its core values, claiming that trust and merit had been compromised for political convenience

Professor Victor Nnam, former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu state, has mentioned the actual reason that informed Ezeugwu's decision

A former Enugu State House of Assembly leader, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the party of promoting “mediocrity and deceit” over merit.

Ex-Enugu Assembly leader accuses PDP of mediocrity

In his resignation letter, Ezeugwu cited internal discontent with the party’s operations, alleging that the party leadership had betrayed its values.

Ezeugwu, in his resignation letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Udenu Local Government Area and made available to newsmen on Monday, May 19, said:

“Merit was frequently sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity and deceit.

“For me, trust is a fundamental aspect of any relationship, and without it, relationships can become challenging to maintain.”

Ex-lawmaker criticised for abandoning PDP after leaving office

Reacting to the resignation, Professor Victor Nnam, former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu state, slammed Ezeugwu.

He accused the politician of hypocrisy, and questioned why he only spoke out after leaving office.

“He is just a sycophant who shouldn’t be taken seriously. If not, why is he crying foul now? Why didn’t he tell the world since 2022?” Nnam said.

As reported by The Punch, Nnam also challenged Ezeugwu’s legislative record, highlighting that during his 12-year tenure in the Enugu Assembly, his constituency projects were limited to the construction of just two bus stops in Udenu LGA.

“As a former leader of the state assembly, what was his track record?” Nnam asked.

“So a third-term House member needs to be deceived before he can empower his own people? That’s laughable,” Nnam responded to Ezeugwu’s claim that the PDP deceived him into undertaking constituency projects.

Nnam further accused Ezeugwu of personal frustration, saying:

“His recent resignation from the PDP is driven by personal frustration after being denied a fourth term in the House, an ambition that would have extended his stay to 16 years.”

Ezeugwu represented Udenu Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2023 and served as the Assembly Leader from 2015 to 2023.

