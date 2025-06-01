Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Babachir Lawal has said “a formal interview” to select the candidate of a proposed coalition in Nigeria would be held in a fortnight.

Legit.ng reports that negotiations on the political party that will serve as a coalition against the ruling All Progressives (APC) in the 2027 elections are ongoing and nearing completion.

Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), is one of the opposition politicians mobilising to formally create a coalition of political parties to democratically unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

There are reports that the coalition faces hurdles due to disagreements among its members over the choice of political party and the zoning of elective positions. But Lawal stated that negotiations are ongoing, and discussions have not been finalised.

Vanguard, on Sunday, June 1, quoted him as saying:

“There will be a formal interview in two weeks, by that time, a decision on the platform would have been announced.”

2027 election: El-Rufai speaks on “important meeting”

Meanwhile, a prominent member of the coalition, former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, recently reiterated that Nigeria’s top opposition leaders are working towards an alliance before the 2027 election.

Speaking at the second edition of Arewa Tech Fest held in Katsina state, El-Rufai disclosed that the opposition leaders are concluding discussions about unifying.

He said:

“We had a very important meeting of the coalition we’re putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos. Though we will still keep Bosun Tijani (the minister of communications and digital economy), we will still keep the minister because he is doing good work.”

Analysts have described the statement as a bold move, potentially signalling El-Rufai’s intention to play a central role in shaping Nigeria’s political future. However, the lack of details about the coalition’s members and strategies has left observers questioning its viability and reach.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Obi reacts to reported VP offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi said he is focused on the fight against alleged bad governance, hunger, and poverty—not personal political ambition.

Obi's assertion comes amid a report that said the Labour Party (LP) chieftain is now deeply involved in the coalition against President Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking at an event in Kubwa, Abuja, where he donated to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, Obi neither confirmed nor denied the existence of an agreement to be a vice-presidential candidate. Instead, he emphasised his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

