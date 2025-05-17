Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied reports that he plans to rejoin the APC or was approached by President Tinubu to do so

Kwankwaso warned the public against political mischief and urged reliance on official statements from his verified channels only

Amid 2027 election speculations, Kwankwaso maintained silence on political realignments, signalling caution and distancing from partisan conflicts

Former Governor of Kano State and prominent politician, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has firmly denied reports circulating that he indicated willingness to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the behest of President Bola Tinubu. '

The claims also suggested that Kwankwaso had responded by saying he would rather exit politics entirely than return to the APC.

Rabiu Kwankwaso broke his silence amid speculation on joining the ruling APC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@officialAPCNG

In a strongly worded statement released via X, on Saturday, May 17, Kwankwaso described these rumours as “false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” warning the public against being misled by such narratives.

Kwankwaso warns against fake news and political mischief

The former governor, known for his cautious approach to political commentary, said,

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.”

He further emphasised that he has deliberately refrained from commenting on recent political developments and will continue to maintain this stance for the foreseeable future.

Kwankwaso’s measured response signals his reluctance to be drawn into the ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso urges public to verify information from official channels

Kwankwaso also used the opportunity to urge Nigerians and political observers alike to engage only with verified information sourced from his official public handles and other credible outlets.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he stated.

This appeal underscores the increasing problem of misinformation and politically motivated falsehoods circulating on social media platforms in the run-up to major elections.

Background: Political speculation ahead of 2027

Rabiu Kwankwaso has commented for the first time on the alleged move to defect to APC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Kwankwaso’s denial comes amid intense speculation about possible alliances and defections as political stakeholders position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reports had suggested that President Tinubu, seeking to consolidate his influence, approached Kwankwaso to return to the APC fold, but the veteran politician’s statement dispels these claims.

As the political landscape in Nigeria continues to shift rapidly, Kwankwaso’s refusal to confirm or deny any political moves keeps many observers guessing about his next steps.

For now, he appears committed to distancing himself from partisan noise and focusing on measured engagement.

See the post:

Ganduje promises to welcome Kwankwaso if he joins APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdullahi Ganduje said Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be welcomed if he decided to defect from the NNPP to the APC.

Ganduje said the former NNPP presidential candidate in 2023 needs shelter because he is like a fish outside the water.

He said it is morally right to accommodate Kwankwaso because the APC is deepening and widening democracy in the country.

