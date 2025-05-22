Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, vowed that the opposition he is working with will send President Bola Ahmed Tinubu back to Lagos in 2027

El-Rufai disclosed that an "important meeting" was held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, as top opposition leaders join forces ahead of the next presidential election scheduled for 2027

Splinter leaders in the 2023 general election are trying to reconcile after they failed against Tinubu last time out

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, has reiterated that Nigeria’s top opposition leaders are working towards an alliance before the 2027 election.

As reported by The Cable, speaking on Wednesday, May 21, during the second edition of Arewa Tech Fest held in Katsina state, El-Rufai disclosed that the opposition leaders are concluding discussions about unifying.

2027 election: El-Rufai confident in coalition

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai is one of the opposition politicians mobilising to formally create a coalition of political parties to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He said:

“Yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) at 8 PM, there was a very important meeting of the coalition we're putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos. Thought we will still keep Bosun Tijani, we will still keep the minister because he is doing good work."

The video can be watched below:

Atiku, Obi, reportedly adopt ADC as official platform

Meanwhile, El-Rufai; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; ex-Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi; have reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for a new opposition coalition.

According to Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday, May 21, the trio reached the decision after a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, signalling the formal emergence of the long-anticipated political alliance.

A source disclosed that the meeting included other leaders and stakeholders who subsequently established committees tasked with ironing out the coalition’s details and logistics.

The coalition is expected to reconvene in early June to take a final decision, which could shape the dynamics of the 2027 election.

Obi reacts to reported VP offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he is focused on the fight against alleged bad governance, hunger, and poverty—not personal political ambition.

Obi's assertion comes amid a report that said the LP chieftain is now deeply involved in the coalition against President Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking at an event in Kubwa, Abuja, where he donated to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, Obi neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such an agreement. Instead, he emphasised his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

