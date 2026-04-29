Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has provided an update on Ademola Lookman’s injury

Lookman was substituted in the 62nd minute of the Copa del Rey final due to an adductor injury

Atletico will host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has provided the latest update on Ademola Lookman’s injury ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Simeone substituted Lookman in the 62nd minute of the Copa del Rey final loss to Real Sociedad, raising questions over his usual one-hour mark substitution.

Diego Simeone confirms Ademola Lookman's injury status. Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico released a statement afterwards confirming that the Super Eagles forward will train alone to manage the risk of injury and has yet to feature since then.

Los Rojiblancos will host Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Simeone’s update on Lookman's injury

Diego Simeone, during his pre-match conference, before the match, was asked about the status of Lookman, whether the Nigerian would be available.

The manager praised Lookman’s impact since he arrived and added that he is also working on his defensive duties.

“Well, the truth is that his arrival has had a very positive impact on the team. The truth is that he brings something special offensively. He’s working much harder on his defensive duties,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

On whether he would be fit to face Arsenal, he said:

“We’ll see if he recovers well by tomorrow, because he was still feeling some discomfort today. So we’ll see if he can help us tomorrow or not.”

Atletico Madrid is not the only team with injury concerns. Mikel Arteta confirmed the status of some of his players who have had fitness issues recently.

Kai Havertz, who scored the goal that helped Arsenal eliminate Sporting CP and reach the semi-final, is ruled out after his injury against Newcastle United.

Eberechi Eze, the match winner and other injury casualty from the Newcastle match is passed fit and will be in contention to start in Madrid.

Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka are also available, while Jurrien Timber, whose return date Arteta confirms he doesn't know, remains sidelined.

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal players ahead of UCL clash. Photo by Guillermo Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

The two sides, which are the only teams yet to win the trophy left in the competition, aim to gain an early advantage heading into the second leg.

Arteta confirms that's his plan in the first leg: to win the match and have an advantage heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

“That's what we want to do, we have prepared the game to win it - there's no question about that. We have to be ourselves and do what we do constantly with our opponents,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“And then, let's see what the game throws, the level that we can show, the quality that we can show, and hopefully that's going to be the case.”

Lookman sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman sent a message to Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash in Madrid.

The Super Eagles attacker acknowledged Arsenal as a tough team, but is confident that the Metropolitano crowd can spur their team to victory.

Source: Legit.ng