The political landscape in Nigeria is shifting as several high-profile politicians have defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 election

Most notable is the recent defection of Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who joined the APC alongside other party members

Now, a cleric, Pastor Cornelius Ugwuanyi, has come out to play down the significance of the gale of defections

Enugu, Enugu state - Pastor Cornelius Ugwuanyi of the End Time Ark of Safety Revival Church, has said "one minor party that the candidate if good" will win the 2027 presidential election.

In a video posted recently on his church's official YouTube channel, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ugwuanyi stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be stunned in the 2027 election. President Bola Tinubu is an influential cheftain of the APC.

Pastor Cornelius Ugwuanyi explains that the gale of defections is giving Tinubu and the APC a false sense of imminent victory. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said:

“If they like, let them collapse the whole opposition parties to APC, one minor party that the candidate if good, will sweep the mega party. It is not all about party this time, it is about enthronement. We enthrone people with power; we crowneth kings. We are serving God who maketh kings and who dethrones kings. We will dethrone anyone that is not doing fine."

Pastor Ugwuanyi added:

“Let me tell you something. As long as the presidency fails in what it is supposed to do, he is not going back again. If he spends all his money in the whole world, he will not go back. Not now that we have emerged.”

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that in the build-up to the last Enugu election in March 2023, Pastor Ugwuanyi correctly predicted victory for Peter Mbah, the incumbent governor of the southeast state.

The Enugu-based cleric recalled:

"I told you the hand of God is upon the one who would lead Enugu state. Is it not happening? Peter Mbah does not need to do any campaign in 2027; no campaign, automatic endorsement. Anyone that come out to contest with him will fail. He will fail in the spirit, he will fail in the physical."

2027: 'Tinubu will win comfortably' — Presidency

Meanwhile, the presidency has dismissed remarks predicting Tinubu's loss in the coming 2027 presidential election, labelling it baseless, illogical, and the product of political delusion.

Responding through Sunday Dare, one of the presidential spokespersons, the presidency stated that critics are “individuals lost in the world of political theories” who ignore the reality of Tinubu’s growing strength, record of performance, and widespread support.

Dare argued that Tinubu’s administration has made “tough but necessary” decisions that are already yielding results—citing macroeconomic stability, reforms praised by international institutions, and a renewed drive for national productivity.

PDP speaks on "inevitable defeat" of Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Tinubu’s “defeat” in the coming 2027 election is “inevitable”.

In a communique issued at the end of the 99th meeting of the party’s NEC, the opposition party said Tinubu would lose “due to its dismal failure in government”.

As presented by Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, the party accused Tinubu and the ruling APC of plotting a one-party rule, allegedly ‘out of fear of 2027 defeat’.

