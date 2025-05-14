Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about the 2027 presidential election

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his 'vision' concerning the next general election in the most populous black nation on Earth

Legit.ng reports that the prominent cleric made predictions on Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Kashim Shettima's political fates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to underestimate Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state.

In a recent interview with The Nigerian Tribune, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader mentioned that El-Rufai, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is "preparing fiercely for a showdown". Ayodele, therefore, advised President Tinubu to be ready.

Primate Ayodele advises President Tinubu on Shettima ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

The Lagos-based preacher said:

"As for El-Rufai —don’t underestimate him. He is preparing fiercely for a showdown. Tinubu must be ready."

El-Rufai's 2027 agenda to stop Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai may have emerged as the disrupter-in-chief in the plot to stop a second term for President Tinubu in 2027.

Weeks after defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP, the ex-governor is already—according to analysts—fully acting his new role.

While the former governor is not very popular with the grassroots, his capacity for organisation is one that gives him an advantage in the camp of the opposition.

Besides, El-Rufai, who played a key role in persuading northern governors to support Tinubu during the 2022 presidential primary of the APC, is said to be in regular touch with some of the northern governors.

Remarkably, El-Rufai, who helped to damage Peter Obi in the 2023 election has already started fraternising with him.

Recently, both men met in the United States (US) on the sidelines of the 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference (ATC) which was held at St. John’s College, University of Cambridge.

El-Rufai was listed as one of the speakers at the conference, which brings together African leaders, scholars, and change-makers.

Primate Ayodele speaks on Shettima

Meanwhile, on the vice president, Primate Ayodele urged President Tinubu not to replace Kashim Shettima.

The cleric said:

"Yes, they will have issues, but he must let Shettima finish his term. That’s my advice."

Read more political news in Nigeria:

Ayodele releases prophecy on top APC governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele stated that if Hope Uzodinma, the Imo state governor, picks the wrong candidate, he will lose the 2027 election.

Primate Ayodele asked Governor Uzodinma to be careful 'so they would not lie against him at the presidency'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng