Presidency Gives Fresh Update on Wale Edun After Previous Announcement
- Wale Edun, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, has officially resigned from office citing health reasons, according to presidency
- Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Housing Minister, also stepped down, thanking President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve
- President Tinubu has expressed appreciation for their contributions and announced new appointments to continue ongoing reforms
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The Presidency has confirmed that Wale Edun, former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has resigned from office.
According to Bayo Onanuga, who shared the update on X on April 22, Edun stepped down for health reasons and was not dismissed.
“Wale Edun, former Finance Minister, and Musa Dangiwa, Housing Minister, resigned; they were not sacked,” Onanuga wrote.
Edun, who turned 70 on Monday, submitted his resignation letter on his birthday.
In his letter, he expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda. Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected. I wish you and the administration every success in the future.”
Valedictory Visit to the President
Before his departure was formally announced, Edun paid a valedictory visit to President Tinubu at the Villa. The meeting lasted an hour, after which Edun left to focus on his private businesses.
Musa Dangiwa Steps Down as Housing Minister
Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, also resigned from his position. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in the Federal Executive Council.
Dangiwa, an architect, previously served as Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank between 2015 and 2022, and as Secretary to the Katsina State Government. He was appointed Housing Minister in August 2023.
Wale Edun’s Career Highlights
Edun’s career spans decades in finance and investment banking. He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance between 1999 and 2004 under then Governor Bola Tinubu.
His professional journey includes:
- Work at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos from 1980 to 1986.
- Joining the World Bank in 1986 through the Young Professionals programme, contributing to economic packages for Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Co‑founding Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC) in 1989.
- Establishing Denham Management Limited in 1994, which evolved into Chapelhill Denham Group, where he served as chairman until 2021.
Tinubu Appreciates Their Service
President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to both Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and contributions to Nigeria’s economic reform programme. He wished them success in their future endeavours.
New Appointments Announced
The President has appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance, urging him to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance fiscal and economic objectives with discipline and innovation.
For the Housing Ministry, Tinubu will shortly send the nomination of Muttaqha Rabe Darma, also from Katsina, to the Senate for confirmation.
See the X post below:
Why Tinubu removed Finance Minister Wale Edun
Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has explained why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.