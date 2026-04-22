Wale Edun, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, has officially resigned from office citing health reasons, according to presidency

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Housing Minister, also stepped down, thanking President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

President Tinubu has expressed appreciation for their contributions and announced new appointments to continue ongoing reforms

The Presidency has confirmed that Wale Edun, former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has resigned from office.

According to Bayo Onanuga, who shared the update on X on April 22, Edun stepped down for health reasons and was not dismissed.

Wale Edun resigns as Finance Minister, citing health reasons and marking his 70th birthday. Photo credit: WaleEdun/officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

“Wale Edun, former Finance Minister, and Musa Dangiwa, Housing Minister, resigned; they were not sacked,” Onanuga wrote.

Edun, who turned 70 on Monday, submitted his resignation letter on his birthday.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda. Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected. I wish you and the administration every success in the future.”

Valedictory Visit to the President

Before his departure was formally announced, Edun paid a valedictory visit to President Tinubu at the Villa. The meeting lasted an hour, after which Edun left to focus on his private businesses.

Musa Dangiwa Steps Down as Housing Minister

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, also resigned from his position. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in the Federal Executive Council.

Dangiwa, an architect, previously served as Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank between 2015 and 2022, and as Secretary to the Katsina State Government. He was appointed Housing Minister in August 2023.

Wale Edun’s Career Highlights

Edun’s career spans decades in finance and investment banking. He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance between 1999 and 2004 under then Governor Bola Tinubu.

His professional journey includes:

Work at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos from 1980 to 1986.

Joining the World Bank in 1986 through the Young Professionals programme, contributing to economic packages for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Co‑founding Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC) in 1989.

Establishing Denham Management Limited in 1994, which evolved into Chapelhill Denham Group, where he served as chairman until 2021.

Tinubu Appreciates Their Service

President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to both Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and contributions to Nigeria’s economic reform programme. He wished them success in their future endeavours.

President Tinubu appreciates Wale Edun and Musa Dangiwa for their dedicated service to Nigeria’s reforms. Photo credit: WaleEdun/X

Source: Getty Images

New Appointments Announced

The President has appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance, urging him to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance fiscal and economic objectives with discipline and innovation.

For the Housing Ministry, Tinubu will shortly send the nomination of Muttaqha Rabe Darma, also from Katsina, to the Senate for confirmation.

See the X post below:

Why Tinubu removed Finance Minister Wale Edun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has explained why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Source: Legit.ng