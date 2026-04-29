Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura

The late Alhaji Mukhtar is remembered for his dedicated service as Commissioner and Managing Director of KNUPDA

Rabiu Kwankwaso praised his leadership in the Kwankwasiyya Movement and prayed for his eternal rest

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, shared his grief on X on April 29, following the death of Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura (Tpl.).

In his words:

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso mourns Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura with heartfelt tribute on X. Photo credit: KwankwasoRM/x

Source: Twitter

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura (Tpl.).”

Tribute to a dedicated public servant

Kwankwaso described Alhaji Mukhtar as a committed leader and an exemplary public servant. He highlighted his service as Commissioner and later as Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) during his administration.

Kwankwaso also noted that Alhaji Mukhtar was a respected leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kura Local Government Area, where he played a vital role in community leadership and political engagement.

Prayers for forgiveness and comfort

In his message, Kwankwaso prayed for divine mercy and eternal rest for the late Alhaji Mukhtar:

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family, and all those who mourn him. Ameen.”

Kano State remembers Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura for his dedicated public service. Photo credit: KwankwasoRM/x

Source: Facebook

Legacy of service

Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and community leadership. His contributions to urban planning and development in Kano State, as well as his role in the Kwankwasiyya Movement, are remembered with respect and admiration.

See the full statement below:

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Alhaji Mukhtar Isyaku Kura (Tpl.).

“Alhaji Mukhtar was a dedicated public servant who served meritoriously as Commissioner and later as Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) during my administration. He was also a committed and respected leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kura Local Government Area.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family, and all those who mourn him. Ameen.”

See the X post below:

Obi, Kwankwaso supporters dump Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Supporters of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have unveiled a new political pressure group, the Obi–Kwankwaso Movement. Legit.ng reports that this move is seen as reshaping alliances ahead of the presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group, which was launched in Abuja on Monday, April 20, said it has already built structures across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with state and zonal coordinators appointed to drive mobilisation. Its national publicity secretary, Justin Ijeh, disclosed this in a statement, describing the initiative as a broad coalition drawing strength from the Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the ADC.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, confirmed that the new group is working in tandem with existing Obi support structures towards a possible joint presidential ticket under the ADC, Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng