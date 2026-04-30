Nigerian petrol prices climb past ₦1,300 per litre due to rising global crude prices and refinery adjustments

Dangote Refinery raises ex-depot petrol price to ₦1,275, causing uncertainty among marketers

Retail pump prices expected to rise nationwide amidst escalating energy market tensions and rising transportation costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices across Nigerian depots have climbed sharply, crossing the ₦1,300 per litre mark in several locations, as marketers react to rising global crude oil prices and Dangote Refinery’s latest ex-depot price adjustment.

The fresh increase comes amid growing concerns over the escalating United States-Iran conflict, which has pushed Brent crude prices to $117 per barrel, alongside the unexpected withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC, a move that has intensified fears of supply disruptions across global energy markets.

Depot owners increase petrol prices after Dangote Refinery's hike. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery raises ex-depot price

The pressure intensified after Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot petrol price by ₦75, raising it from ₦1,200 to ₦1,275 per litre. Coastal supply prices also moved higher to ₦1,215 per litre.

A refinery official confirmed the adjustment, explaining that the increase was necessary due to the rising cost of feedstock and operational pressures linked to the global oil market.

In addition, the refinery temporarily suspended its Proforma Invoice (PFI) entry process on Tuesday, causing disruptions in the loading of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) across its distribution network.

The suspension created uncertainty among marketers, many of whom rushed to secure available products before further adjustments.

Warri emerges as most expensive depot market

According to data compiled by PetroleumPrice.ng, Warri currently records the highest depot prices for petrol.

Nepal depot quoted ₦1,330 per litre, while Danmarna followed closely at ₦1,328 per litre. Pinnacle, Optima, and A&E also posted prices of ₦1,325 per litre.

In Calabar, Jenny depot sold at ₦1,315 per litre, while Northwest quoted ₦1,300.

Lagos remained the cheapest market for now, although prices still rose significantly. Pinnacle and African Terminal quoted ₦1,280 per litre, Rain Oil sold at ₦1,290, A.A. Rano at ₦1,285, while Techno Oil stood at ₦1,295 per litre.

Diesel prices also under pressure

Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) prices also reflected the market tension.

First Fortune in Warri quoted diesel at ₦1,950 per litre, while Nipco in Lagos sold at ₦1,920 per litre. Industry insiders say another upward review of diesel prices from Dangote Refinery may happen soon.

Pump prices set to rise nationwide

Retail pump prices are expected to rise within days as filling stations adjust to the new depot rates, with motorists in Warri and Calabar likely to face the sharpest increases.

Meanwhile, OilPrice.com reported that NNPC Limited raised the official selling prices of all 37 Nigerian crude grades for May-loading cargoes.

Bonny Light increased by $6.13 per barrel, while Forcados rose by $7.01 compared to April, as international buyers place higher premiums on crude supplies outside the Strait of Hormuz route.

New petrol prices emerge at depots after Dangote Refinery's price hike. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The development signals more pressure ahead for fuel consumers already struggling with rising transportation and living costs.

Diesel scarcity looms as depot stocks dry out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s diesel market is showing clear signs of strain, with declining inventories and rising prices sparking fresh concerns about a potential supply squeeze.

In Lagos, the country’s main petroleum trading hub, depot stock levels have thinned significantly, leaving only a fraction of facilities with available product.

Market data from PetroleumPriceNG indicates that just about 10 out of roughly 52 depots in Lagos currently have Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) in stock, and even those are operating with limited volumes.

Source: Legit.ng