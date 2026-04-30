A woman has shared what allegedly led to the marital crisis involving Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer

The couple has been spilling the beans in a series of posts online about their relationship, as fans take sides

What the woman said made fans share their observations about Churchill, as many agreed with the kind of advice she gave to Tonto Dikeh

Content creator Oge has shared the alleged reason behind the alleged tension between Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, in their marriage.

The couple had unfollowed each other and had been spilling details online about what led to the crisis, as Churchill vowed to continue supporting his son with Tonto Dikeh.

Reactions as woman alleges reason behind Olakunle and Rosy Meurere's marriage crisis, warns Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit@rosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

While analysing the situation, Oge alleged that there had been domestic violence in the marriage, which the couple had reportedly been trying to cover up. She added that anytime the media reported on the alleged issue, both parties would deny it.

Content creator shares more about Olakunle Churchill

Sharing further, the content creator criticised Churchill and alleged that he used his wife, Meurer. She claimed that the businessman does not love his wife but only used her, adding that his recent post suggested he was no longer interested in the marriage.

Oge advised Tonto Dikeh not to be tempted to return to Churchill. She urged her to be cautious and to put an agreement in place before considering any reconciliation.

Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer continue trending over alleged marriage crisis. Photo credit@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

She also warned that she would strongly call out Churchill if he repeated such actions with another woman or with Tonto Dikeh, insisting he would regret it.

The content creator again cautioned Tonto Dikeh to be careful about any decision to reunite with her ex-husband after what allegedly happened with Meurer.

Fans react to Oge’s video

Reacting to the video, fans of both the businessman and the content creator agreed with her claims. Many thanked her for explaining what allegedly happened in Churchill and Meurer’s home and expressed sympathy for Meurer, saying she was used by her husband.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Oge's post about Olakunle Churchill's

Reactions have trailed the post made by the content creator amid rumours that Olakunle Churchill's marriage is troubled. Many shared their take. Here are comments below:

@major2634562 wrote:

"She started it first by disgracing d man at daddy freeze interview..even saying d man was not his spec, who says a thing about their husband."

@balboaeventsltd commented:

"When u move in with someone's husband ,just enter house and keep quiet."

@gennylv2 reacted:

"E remain judyaustin1 no matter how long it will happen."

@browny_beeee wrote:

"Judy go de one corner now de reason."

@nechesblog2 shared:

Sorry to say this but that man is a walking red flág."

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng