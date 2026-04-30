Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer: Woman Shares Alleged Reason Behind Crisis, Sends Message to Tonto
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- A woman has shared what allegedly led to the marital crisis involving Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer
- The couple has been spilling the beans in a series of posts online about their relationship, as fans take sides
- What the woman said made fans share their observations about Churchill, as many agreed with the kind of advice she gave to Tonto Dikeh
Content creator Oge has shared the alleged reason behind the alleged tension between Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, in their marriage.
The couple had unfollowed each other and had been spilling details online about what led to the crisis, as Churchill vowed to continue supporting his son with Tonto Dikeh.
While analysing the situation, Oge alleged that there had been domestic violence in the marriage, which the couple had reportedly been trying to cover up. She added that anytime the media reported on the alleged issue, both parties would deny it.
Olakunle Churchill breaks silence on wife-snatching saga involving Rosy Meurer, shares cause of rift
Content creator shares more about Olakunle Churchill
Sharing further, the content creator criticised Churchill and alleged that he used his wife, Meurer. She claimed that the businessman does not love his wife but only used her, adding that his recent post suggested he was no longer interested in the marriage.
Oge advised Tonto Dikeh not to be tempted to return to Churchill. She urged her to be cautious and to put an agreement in place before considering any reconciliation.
She also warned that she would strongly call out Churchill if he repeated such actions with another woman or with Tonto Dikeh, insisting he would regret it.
The content creator again cautioned Tonto Dikeh to be careful about any decision to reunite with her ex-husband after what allegedly happened with Meurer.
Fans react to Oge’s video
Reacting to the video, fans of both the businessman and the content creator agreed with her claims. Many thanked her for explaining what allegedly happened in Churchill and Meurer’s home and expressed sympathy for Meurer, saying she was used by her husband.
Churchill: Old video of Tonto Dikeh recounting how fully funded her wedding with ex-hubby resurfaces
Here is the Instagram video below:
Reactions over Oge's post about Olakunle Churchill's
Reactions have trailed the post made by the content creator amid rumours that Olakunle Churchill's marriage is troubled. Many shared their take. Here are comments below:
@major2634562 wrote:
"She started it first by disgracing d man at daddy freeze interview..even saying d man was not his spec, who says a thing about their husband."
@balboaeventsltd commented:
"When u move in with someone's husband ,just enter house and keep quiet."
@gennylv2 reacted:
"E remain judyaustin1 no matter how long it will happen."
@browny_beeee wrote:
"Judy go de one corner now de reason."
@nechesblog2 shared:
Sorry to say this but that man is a walking red flág."
Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga
Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.
The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.
She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng