Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state has declared that Nigeria is facing its worst leadership crisis since 1914

El-Rufai accused incompetent leaders whom he described as “urban bandits” of hijacking power across the country

Ahead of the 2027 election, El-Rufai urged urged Nigerians to vote only for leaders with the competence, capacity, and commitment to lead effectively

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has queried the current leadership structure in Nigeria, noting that the country has been taken over by urban bandits.

They grab power but can’t govern - El-Rufai slams leaders

As reported by Daily Trust, El-Rufai disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, May 31, at the 60th birthday lecture of the former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers state, with the theme “Weaponization of Poverty in Nigeria.”

He said:

“Nigeria is in its biggest trouble since 1914 and that is why we are together working and conspiring to build a coalition to take Nigeria back on track because it is off track.

“It has turned to this level because we have allowed bandits, not the ones in the bushes but the ones in the urban areas called the urban bandits to take over leadership.

“I believe that the problem that we have, which I think (former) Governor Babangida referred to, is that we just get incompetent people and we hand over leadership to them. Most of them don’t really know what to do. They just know how to grab power but don’t know what to do with it.”

He said Nigerians must stand up and vote leaders that have the competence, capability, capacity and commitment to move the country forward.

Atiku, El-Rufai list reasons Tinubu must be voted out

At the event, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, also restated their determination to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s government and unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

He criticised what he described as deliberate state policies that reinforce poverty, accusing the current administration of using deprivation as a political weapon.

“This particular government is weaponising poverty,” Atiku said, adding, “That is why we are in this alliance.”

Shehu Sani slams Amaechi, El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani accused former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi of hypocrisy and political selfishness for blaming President Tinubu’s administration for rising hunger and poverty.

Sani dismissed their criticisms as stemming from personal disappointment over missed appointments and criticised their failure to address insecurity and poverty during their tenure

While acknowledging ongoing security challenges, Sani highlighted improvements under Tinubu’s government and called for constructive, patriotic criticism of Nigeria’s progress

