Victor Osimhen is reportedly under investigation in Italy over an alleged €90,000 unpaid Mercedes GLE lease agreement

Authorities are reviewing claims that the Galatasaray striker failed to return the vehicle after his contract expired

Despite off-field scrutiny, Osimhen scored on his return from injury in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen is under investigation in Italy following allegations tied to an unpaid luxury car lease, according to reports from Italian media.

The Galatasaray striker is said to be at the centre of a legal complaint involving Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia over a disputed vehicle agreement signed during his time at Napoli.

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly filed a formal complaint in Italy against Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The case, still at an early stage, has drawn attention beyond football circles because of the nature of the allegations and the profile of the player involved.

The issue reportedly stems from a leasing agreement signed in 2023 for a hybrid Mercedes GLE while Osimhen was still with SSC Napoli. Turkiye Today reports.

Italian outlet Il Giorno via Napolista reports that unpaid instalments have accumulated to around €90,000.

The company also alleges that the vehicle was not returned after the lease expired, a development that escalated the matter from a civil disagreement into a potential criminal case.

Authorities in Milan are said to be reviewing the complaint against Osimhen, which was filed at a Carabinieri station.

Under Italian law, the situation is being examined under “appropriazione indebita,” a term linked to alleged misappropriation or unlawful retention of property.

At this stage, no court ruling has been made, and the case remains under investigation.

Osimhen’s lifestyle spotlight adds more attention

The situation has also brought renewed attention to Osimhen’s public lifestyle.

The Nigerian striker, now playing for Galatasaray, is known for his taste in luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Revuelto, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Mercedes-Benz alleges that Osimhen failed to make the agreed-upon monthly instalments for the luxury SUV during his tenure with Napoli. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

While the investigation focuses on a specific financial agreement, the contrast between the alleged unpaid debt and his high-profile collection has fueled discussion in Italian and Turkish media.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia is expected to contact Osimhen’s representatives for clarification before deciding on further legal steps.

Neither Osimhen nor Galatasaray has released an official response so far.

Osimhen shines despite off-field issues

Away from the headlines, Osimhen has continued to make an impact on the pitch.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner recently returned from injury and marked his comeback with a goal in Galatasaray’s 3-0 derby win over Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring in the first half, reacting quickly inside the box after a set-piece situation to give his side the lead.

It was his first start after weeks out injured, and he made it count immediately, reinforcing his importance to the Turkish side despite the growing attention off the pitch.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no conclusion reached and no formal charges confirmed at this stage.

Osimhen spotted in ₦900m Rolls-Royce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian international Osimhen seems unbothered with his latest transfer debacle as he continues to enjoy his holiday back home in Lagos.

The 27-year-old made the headlines after acquiring a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan estimated to be worth around ₦900million.

Source: Legit.ng