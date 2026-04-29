The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has spoken out after a Federal High Court ruling unsettled its leadership

Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik reportedly ordered the removal of elected but not yet inaugurated State Chairmen

The ADC insists current State Executives will serve their full tenure while its legal team reviews the judgement

On April 29, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) issued a statement on X following reports of a Federal High Court ruling that has unsettled the party’s leadership.

The court, presided over by Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, reportedly sacked the elected but not yet inaugurated State Chairmen of the ADC.

ADC responds to court judgement as party crisis deepens. Photo credit: Runstudio/GettyImages

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Court judgement sparks party tension

The ADC acknowledged the media reports and clarified its position:

“The attention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been drawn to media reports that the Federal High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, has sacked the elected, but yet to be inaugurated, State Chairmen of our party.”

ADC clarifies tenure of executives

The party reminded the public that it had earlier stated the congresses did not affect the tenure of current State Executives.

“It would be recalled that we issued a statement shortly after the congresses stating that the congresses did not truncate the tenure of the current State Executives, which will run their full course before the newly elected State Executives are inaugurated.”

Legal team to review judgement

In response to the ruling, the ADC leadership has directed its legal team to study the judgement and provide guidance.

“Nevertheless, the leadership of the ADC has instructed its legal team to review the said judgment and advise the party appropriately.”

The development highlights ongoing internal challenges within the ADC, as the party seeks to balance legal rulings with its internal processes. The decision of the legal team will likely shape the next steps for the party’s leadership and its State Executives.

See the full statement below:

"The attention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been drawn to media reports that the Federal High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, has sacked the elected, but yet to be inaugurated, State Chairmen of our party.

"It would be recalled that we issued a statement shortly after the congresses stating that the congresses did not truncate the tenure of the current State Executives, which will run their full course before the newly elected State Executives are inaugurated. Nevertheless, the leadership of the ADC has instructed its legal team to review the said judgment and advise the party appropriately."

ADC legal team reviews judgement to protect State Executives’ tenure. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

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Nafiu Bala speaks ahead of Supreme Court's judgement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, has called on party members to remain calm, united, and law-abiding as they await the Supreme Court’s reserved judgment.

In a goodwill message, Gombe commended members for their resilience and dedication to the party’s ideals during this period of uncertainty. According to Leadership, he described the situation as a defining moment for the ADC and stressed the importance of maintaining faith in the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng