Renowned cleric, Pastor Ferdinand Nwojeh, has predicted a political alliance between Nigeria’s northern region and the South-East ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to his revelation, this partnership aims to unseat a Yoruba presidential candidate, fundamentally reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

Pastor Nwojeh foresees political realignment ahead of 2027 election

In a recently surfaced video, Pastor Nwojeh claimed that the traditional political relationship between the Hausa-Fulanis and the South-West will face significant turmoil.

He stated that the northern leadership would seek a new political partner, turning its attention towards the South-East.

“The lord showed me that the marriage between North and South West will be in disarray. It will be problematic. The political relationship between the Hausa-Fulanis and the Yorubas will be in trouble ahead of 2027 presidential election. I see the north shopping for a new bride. The north will look towards the Igbos, south east for the new bride,” he prophesied.

North and South-East alliance predicted to unseat Yoruba leadership

Pastor Nwojeh further elaborated that the alliance between the northern and South-Eastern political factions will be formed with a singular purpose, to prevent a Yoruba presidency in the forthcoming election.

“The marriage may not be a good one because the South east and north alliance is only to stop Yoruba, Tinubu from becoming president in 2027. I see that the alliance of north and south east will be successful in unseating Tinubu in 2027,” the cleric stated.

Igbo presidency predicted, but tenure may be cut short

According to Pastor Nwojeh, the alliance will result in the emergence of a Nigerian president from the Igbo ethnic group.

However, he foresees that this individual will not be allowed to serve a full eight-year tenure.

“Eventually, the Igbo man becomes the president but he won’t be allowed to complete 8 years,” he predicted.

See the video of the prediction below:

Implications for Nigeria’s political future

Pastor Nwojeh’s predictions add to the growing discourse surrounding Nigeria’s political future as the country approaches the 2027 presidential election.

While his prophecy remains speculative, the forecast of an alliance between the North and the South-East could significantly alter the existing balance of power.

The coming years will reveal whether these predictions materialise, shaping Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

