Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said he is focused on the fight against alleged bad governance, hunger, and poverty, not personal political ambition.

Obi's assertion comes amid a report on Monday, May 19, which said his the LP chieftain is now deeply involved in the coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Specifically, Obi spoke in response to a question from Vanguard regarding reports of an alleged agreement with former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to serve as his vice president in the upcoming 2027 election.

Atiku reportedly asked Obi to be his lieutenant in a joint single-term ticket.

The newspaper cited 'multiple reliable sources' allegedly involved in the coalition move.

But speaking on Monday, May 19, at an event in Kubwa, Abuja, where he donated to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, Obi neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such an agreement. Instead, he emphasised his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

Obi stated:

“You can make of the report what you want, but I’m in a coalition against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.”

Ahead of the 2027 election, Peter Obi says he is in a coalition against bad governance in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, amid the protracted crises in both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and LP, another source revealed that Messrs Atiku and Obi are considering joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

When contacted for comments, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said he could not speak on the specific agreement they have reached.

For Ralph Nwosu, the ADC national chairman, he confirmed that discussions are ongoing with all stakeholders involved in the coalition efforts.

Nwosu said:

“Currently, we are involved in coalition talks with all critical stakeholders. And we are meeting frequently, and by the grace of God, before the end of this week, we will announce some of the recent developments."

