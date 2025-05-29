The suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has confirmed that he will be resuming duties government house “very soon”

Fubara made this disclosure on Thursday, weeks after he claimed that his spirit had “left” the governor’s office, signaling a strategic defection" following a long battle with FCT minister Nyesom Wike

This assertion by the embattled Rivers government came on the heels of his secret meeting with President Tinubu in London and a recent meeting with his political godfather Wike in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Against his earlier pronouncement that he was not keen on returning to the Brick House (Government House), the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he will soon return to his duty post.

Rivers crisis took a new dimension as Fubara calls Wike oga, thanked President Tinubu. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"I'll return to office soon," Fubara assures, thanks Tinubu

Fubara charged supporters, Rivers people, and Nigerians to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift intervention to avert anarchy in the state, which was looming due to the festering political crisis.

He also said that the peace and reconciliation process, which was a precursor to restoring all Executive and Legislative institutions and offices, was already underway.

Governor Fubara spoke on Thursday, May 29, at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement as part of activities to mark his two years in office, Vanguard reported.

Fubara hints at return to office, reconciliation with Wike weeks after meeting with President Tinubu. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

“I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will come back to your offices, not just at the Executive arm, but also legislative arm. And I also believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again, for the good and progress of the State. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

Fubara calls Wike his Oga, speaks on reconciliation

Speaking further, Fubara assured reconciliation with the former governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, very soon.

“There is no reason why there will not be peace between me and my Oga,” in reference to Wike, adding, “There will be peace. We are meeting. We will reconcile.”

Fubara meets Tinubu, drops cryptic comment

Recall that Fubara, who was suspended for six months, appeared to have distanced himself from the fervent calls for his return to office.

Speaking at a service of songs for elder statesman Edwin Clark on May 11, 2025, the embattled governor remarked:

“Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there.”

Fubara spoke after he reportedly met with President Bola Tinubu in London in April, further fuelling speculation of an impending political shift.

It will be interesting to note that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Rivers crisis: Wike confirms meeting with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was making reconciliatory moves.

At a media parley in Abuja, Wike disclosed that Governor Fubara visited him, alongside two other governors.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng