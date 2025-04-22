President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly met the suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, over the state's political crisis

According to a fresh report on Tuesday, April 22, the meeting took place in London last week, shortly after President Tinubu departed Paris

A presidential aide shared that Fubara could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

London, United Kingdom - President Bola Tinubu reportedly met Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, in London over the prolonged political crisis in the state.

According to The Africa Report in a report on Tuesday, April 22, the meeting took place in London, United Kingdom (UK) last week, shortly after President Tinubu left Paris, France. Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday night, April 21.

Tinubu unsuccesfully mediated in the Rivers crisis severally, until he decided to sanction Fubara in March 2025. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

It was learnt that the meeting in Europe was at the instance of Fubara, who has been desperate to return to office since the president declared a state of emergency in oil-rich Rivers state.

During the meeting, Fubara promised to make some compromises.

Rivers: Tinubu may lift Fubara's suspension

Negotiations are ongoing, but the media platform cited a presidential adviser ss saying Fubara's suspension would be lifted before the six-month deadline.

Another presidential aide said Fubara is also open to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to get on the good side of the president.

It was learnt that Fubara’s estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, was not part of the meeting and was reportedly uncomfortable with such meetings taking place behind his back.

However, Tinubu is expected to broker a meeting between Fubara, Wike, and the Rivers' lawmakers to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the state.

Existing state of emergency in Rivers

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval vice admiral, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

Tinubu under pressure to fire Rivers sole administrator

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of 100 civil society organisations under the banner of the Civic Room for Rule of Law endorsed the call by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) for the removal of Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

In a statement signed by the coalition’s president, Barrister Maxwell Egboh, the group accused Ibas of violating presidential directives and disregarding constitutional processes, thereby threatening the stability and democratic integrity of the state.

The coalition cited the official gazette dated March 18, 2025, which outlines that the sole administrator must operate strictly within regulations issued by President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng