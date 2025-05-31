Rivers state crisis appeared to be getting to an end with the recent comment from the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike that he has no rift with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara

However, Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, urged the two parties to prioritise the interest of the state

Victor's comment was a reaction to Wike's comment that he was not fighting the suspended governor, but people around him

The continued political crisis in Rivers State has continued to generate reactions from political analysts across the country. This is because there is a peace signal in sight in the rift between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, pointed out the recent comment by Wike that he was not having any rift with the embattled Rivers governor, saying Fubara remains his political son.

Wike says Fubara remains his political son

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recently described the embattled Governor Fubara as his political son, despite the rift between the duo.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, May 17, the minister explained that he cannot fight his son and denied having a feud with Fubara. The former governor maintained that the battle was not against Fubara but those he said were pushing the governor against him.

Wike's comment reads in part:

“That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?

Wike further explained that he was only fighting those who wanted to eat from where they did not work. He added that if they were not defeated, they would think of him being defeated. Thus, he has to defeat them to the final stage.

He noted that these people are the ones pushing the suspended governor, and now, they are being shamed because "they are being defeated."

Analyst reacts to Wike, Fubara's rift

Reacting to the development, Victor maintained that the minister's comment was a contrary to the political tension in Rivers state, urging the two parties to prioritise the interest of the state.

His statement reads:

"Former Governor Nyesom Wike’s insistence that he is not at war with Governor Siminalayi Fubara appears inconsistent with the political tension still gripping Rivers State. The ongoing divisions and power struggles suggest deeper conflicts. It’s time both parties prioritised the interests of the people over personal influence and allowed genuine reconciliation and governance to take centre stage."

Fubara asks Nigerians to thank Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged his supporters, Rivers people and Nigerians at large to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the political crisis that rocked the state.

Fubara, who was suspended by President Bola Tinubu after declaring a state of emergency, claimed the president acted with wisdom.

The governor then assured his supporters that the suspended executive and legislature would soon be restored and urged them to embrace the peace deal and its process.

