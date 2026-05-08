President Olusegun Obasanjo had many in their emotions as he spoke dearly about his relationship with Charly Boy

In a recent podcast episode, the Former President of Nigeria spoke on the bond he built with the singer’s family

He further revealed the first perception he had about the Ninja Bike hitmaker and how it changed

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up about his unlikely friendship with entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy.

He shared how his admiration for the controversial artist grew despite initial reservations about his lifestyle.

Obasanjo shares secrets of his bond with Charly Boy. Credit: @obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the Before Tomorrow Comes podcast, posted on YouTube on Thursday, Obasanjo recalled his long relationship with Charly Boy’s father, the late Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

He described the late icon as one of the few Nigerians he truly admired.

“I was close to Charlie Boy’s father, Justice Oputa. I don’t have many friends or many people that I would say I admire, but late Justice Oputa was one Nigerian I could call a friend and one Nigerian I admired,” Obasanjo said.

He admitted that his first impression of Charly Boy was far from positive.

The former president said he was put off by the entertainer’s flamboyant appearance, which he described as “jaga-jaga,” and initially dismissed him as a poor reflection of his father’s polished image.

However, Obasanjo’s perception changed after a visit to Justice Oputa, where he found the respected jurist living at Charly Boy’s home. What struck him most, he explained, was the care and devotion Charly Boy showed to his father.

“If Charlie Boy had been ten times immaculately dressed, he would not have taken care of his father better than I saw him taking care of him,” Obasanjo recounted.

From that moment, Obasanjo said he began to see Charly Boy differently.

He pointed out that he recognised that his eccentric fashion and behaviour were part of his craft as a comedian and entertainer. “So, I got drawn to Charlie Boy,” he added.

The former president’s reflections highlight how his initial scepticism gave way to admiration, underscoring the depth of friendship that has endured between him and the entertainer over the years.

Watch him talk below:

Meanwhile, legit.ng earlier reported that Charly Boy’s 2024 interview on the Honest Bunch podcast has resurfaced online, sparking widespread reactions.

In the trending clip, the singer candidly recounted a peculiar experience during a rough patch in his marriage.

He explained that while battling loneliness after his wife left, he decided to bring home what he thought was a beautiful woman he had met in town.

Unknown to him, the person he carried home was actually a man.

Sharing the story in his own words, Charly Boy said:

“I love gay people. One time my wife gone run away. I was so effing lonely. So I say okay, I could go to town. The first woman I see I go carry. Very, very beautiful.

"We came home, but instead of anything, we ended up talking till morning. I was complaining about my depression, and this beautiful woman advised me to see her shrink. But when the person entered the bathroom and came out again, it was not the same person, it was a full-blown man.”

Obasanjo breaks silence on decades-long relationship with Charly Boy. Credit: @obasanjo

Source: Getty Images

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes.

In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng