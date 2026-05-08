Aisha Yesufu has dismissed presidential aide Daniel Bwala during a televised interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today

She stated she will not engage him in political debate, referencing past criticism and his political position shifts

The activist also defended opposition politics while shifting focus to governance issues rather than media exchanges

Activist Aisha Yesufu has dismissed presidential media adviser Daniel Bwala as someone she does not consider worth engaging in political debate.

According to her, “there’s no right-thinking Nigerian” who should waste energy on him.

Aisha Yesufu refuses to engage Daniel Bwala in latest political exchange. Photo: abdullahayofel, Getty Images/KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Twitter

She made the statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 7, where she responded to recent remarks made by Bwala against opposition figures.

According to her, she has no intention of engaging directly with him, and instead suggested that he would be better handled by Mehdi Hasan, while referring to the tough interview he conducted with Bwala on Al Jazeera in March 2026.

As she put it:

“I’m really not going to focus on that. I heard him call my name. I think I will leave him with Mehdi Hasan. That’s someone who knows how to deal with people like Daniel Bwala.”

During that interview on Head to Head, Bwala was confronted with old video clips showing him criticising President Bola Tinubu before later joining his administration as a defender of the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Yesufu also used the opportunity to defend Labour Party figure, Peter Obi. She opined that staying in opposition should not be seen as a weakness in politics.

She pointed out that even President Bola Tinubu spent many years in opposition before eventually becoming president in 2023. The activist referenced his past political movements across different parties, including his time in the Alliance for Democracy and Action Congress before the formation of the All Progressives Congress.

“Even the Mr. Tinubu that he talked about, he has been in opposition. When I remember, there’s a particular piece they’re very fond of bringing out when I said he’s the father of opposition."

However, she pointed out that her main concern is governance issues, not political spokespersons or media arguments. She said she would rather focus on discussions that help Nigeria move forward than respond to Bwala’s comments.

Aisha Yesufu takes swipe at Tinubu aide Daniel Bwala during TV appearance. Photo: aishayesufu

Source: Facebook

"I’m not going to waste my time discussing anything that Daniel Bwala says. Nobody thinks Daniel Bwala is serious,” she said.

Aisha Yesufu joins NDC, runs for Senate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that activist Aisha Yesufu resigned from the African Democratic Congress and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yesufu said her decision aligns with her support for Peter Obi’s leadership vision, adding that she had completed all obligations with ADC before making a clean transition into the new political platform.

She also confirmed her readiness to contest the FCT Senate race under the NDC.

Bwala responds to Al Jazeera backlash

Legit.ng earlier reported that presidential aide Daniel Bwala has reacted to the backlash following his interview on Al Jazeera. He stated that critics are mostly opposition figures without clear policy alternatives for Nigerians.

Bwala, who said he was not the only former critic now serving in government, added that similar political shifts exist globally. The aide, however, insisted that his past positions do not undermine his current role in defending government policies.

Source: Legit.ng