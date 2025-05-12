Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he is not desperate to return to office days after Tinubu filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit regarding his suspension

Speaking at a service of songs in honour of late elder statesman Edwin Clark on Sunday, Fubara distanced himself from supporters' fiery remarks calling for his reinstatement

The embattled governor expressed concern that some actions taken by well-meaning supporters had inadvertently worsened his predicament

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he is not desperate to return to office.

Fubara: “My spirit has already left office”

Fubara speaks on his return to officer after Tinubu suspended him. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara made this known at the service of songs held on Sunday by the Rivers Elders Forum in honour of the late elder statesman Edwin Clark in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there,” he said.

As reported by Channels TV, the embattled governor responded to several speakers at the event who referred to him as “Governor” and strongly criticised his suspension, calling for immediate reversal.

Fubara hinted at his preference for a more strategic and less confrontational approach to the Rivers crisis, and cautioned, “Not everything is by ‘oshogbe.”

Fubara distances self from supporters’ remarks

Fubara reacts to his suspension by Tinubu, state of emergency in Rivers state r's declaration of an emergency rule in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Continuing, Fubara warned that some of his supporters' actions, though well-intended, had only worsened his situation.

He, however, urged the attendees to focus on the tribute of Edwin Clark who lived a selfless life advocating for the Niger Delta region and not make it about politics.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara are at loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich Rivers state.

However, Tinubu's move effectively dissolved the existing government structure, placing the state under federal control.

In a twist, Tinubu filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit filed by the PDP governors challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The PDP governors are asking the Supreme Court to decide the authority of the president to declare a state of emergency and suspend an elected governor.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Did Fubara visit Wike, beg for reconciliation?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, reportedly visited Nyesom Wike at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension.

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun.

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng