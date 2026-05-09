BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi made her debut appearance at the AMVCA 12th Cultural Night in Lagos

The reality star was among the prominent figures from the entertainment industry who showed up at the event

Imisi's attire and appearance at the star-studded event have, however, sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics

The 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Day, which took place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, has continued to make waves as videos and pictures showing how celebrities attended the event surfaced online.

Big Brother Naija season 10 stars, including Imisi, Dede, Kaybobo, and Shaun, made their debut at the star-studded event, showcasing diverse Nigerian heritages.

While some celebrities showed in Delta and Edo royal attire, BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi represented the Yoruba culture, rocking traditional textiles, cowries, and coral beads to celebrate the 2026 awards.

"A Yoruba woman is not created… she is sculpted by history, tradition, and fire red like war, Cowries like wealth, Adire like identity. Yoruba blood like royalty," she wrote in the caption of the pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

Recall that Imisi emerged as the winner of BBNaija season 10 on October 5, 2025, taking home the ₦150 million grand prize, which included ₦80 million in cash and an SUV.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija star and Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, was also present at the AMVCA cultural event.

Liquorose showed up in style as she shared photos of herself in an ornate red velvet and gold corseted gown with sleeves and coral beading.

The reality star's social media post comes after she trended on X, formerly Twitter, after a rumour involving her went viral.

BBNaija Imisi's social media post showing her attire to the 12th AMVCA cultural day is below:

The video Imisi also shared is below:

Comments about Imisi's attire

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about Imisi's attire. Read the comments below:

Umoru Belinda Omo wrote:

"My imisi masquerade dem nothing dey happen."

Mercy Francis commented:

"Why is Imisi clothes trending my baby must give you something to talk about."

Gift Destiny Okoli said:

"This is the proper Yoruba dressing, the flowing Adire, the look, the art, Omo girl this is culture."

Omoh Eduvie commented:

"You always do your things differently. Uniquely outstanding."

Robert Eleja said:

"The funniest part is people who don’t even understand Yoruba culture trying to school on “proper dressing.” Yorubas were wearing flowing adire, ọwọ beads, cowries, long before corsets became your entire personality. Imisi came as ART not to blend in your Pinterest standard."

Jojumartstyles Jojumartstyles Jojumartstyles

"You ate it… those laughing don’t understand the theme."

Larry Eden said:

"See wetin a whole winner wear she for come last ooo."

What Nkechi Blessing said about Imisi's mother

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Imisi's birthday celebration became an emotional and painful moment of regret following an unexpected question from Nkechi Blessing.

A viral video from the event captured the moment the actress publicly asked the birthday celebrant if she would forgive her estranged mother.

The question prompted a visibly pained pause from Imisi as well as other guests at the event before the host swiftly changed the topic to avoid discomfort.

Source: Legit.ng