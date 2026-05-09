A Nigerian lecturer shared a post on TikTok showing messages she had received from her students

According to the lecturer, she had just finished an examination session with the students when they sent messages thanking her

The excited students messaged her on WhatsApp, stating that the examination questions had been too easy to answer

A Nigerian university teacher posted online to show how her students reacted after sitting her recent examination.

The lecturer said she had finished invigilating the exam when a lot of messages arrived from her students expressing appreciation.

Students appreciate lecturer for easy exam questions. Photo credit: @Juliet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students appreciate lecturer for exam questions

The messages were shared on the TikTok app via the lecturer's official account known as @Juliet.

According to her, the students had contacted her directly on WhatsApp after the examination was over.

They wrote to convey gratitude for the way the questions had been set, describing them as straightforward and easy.

In their messages, the students thanked the lecturer repeatedly and offered well wishes for her health and prosperity.

Several of them commented on the clarity of the paper, noting that it made a great difference to their experience.

They also remarked on her kindness and thoughtfulness in preparing the assessment, saying that her easy questions had helped them feel more at ease.

One student noted that she deserved a drink to mark the occasion, while others praised her good nature and generosity.

The class made it clear that they had finished the examination and felt relieved, adding that they held her in high regard.

Sharing the messages online, the teacher said:

"POV: Your students flooded your WhatsApp after writing your exam."

Students show gratitude to lecturer for making their examination easy. Photo credit: @Juliet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as students appreciate kind lecturer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Bolanle said:

"Nah this kind lectural we need for Uniosun anatomy department."

@Utip said:

"One of my favourite lecturers in FCMS. She is intellectually loaded. Thou capacity Dr. Jay, your former student hails thee."

@Ini said:

"Dr. mbok can you come to my department. Uniuyo Permsite site ooooo. The first department by your left when you enter science building."

@MiRaBeL said:

"You are a really good person who has a heart full of love for her student and for this God will continue to bless u and ur household."

@faithykendy added:

"My lecturers left the group thank you ma for helping them God bless you."

@ANAMBRA PHOTOGRAPHER added:

"We need more lecturers like this, Thank you for your consideration."

@Blezz99 said:

"That number 1 is a must ma, you chase us out, when we wear slippers instead of cover shoe but I miss you,yours can not reach Dr Harry,O girl where you dey enter, comot for my class, I miss you all."

See the post below:

Gen Z lecturer displays students' answer sheets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lecturer went viral on social media because of the comments she made on students' answer scripts.

The lecturer posted a video on TikTok showing the different remarks she made on the scripts while marking.

Source: Legit.ng