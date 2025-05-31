A political analyst, Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, has explained how Governor Siminalayi Fubara, can work with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for President Bola Tinubu's re-election

Amadi said after the reconciliation, Fubara will have to support President Tinubu because of Wike

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Amadi said Fubara support for Tinubu will be a cutting edge for the President's victory in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq, said the suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has started taking steps to reunite and reconcile with his predecessor the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Amadi said once there's complete reconciliation, Fubara will join the FCT Minister to blow whatever political trumpet he blows.

Amadi says Fubara can work with Wike for Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

He said gollowing the May 29th Speech of Sir Siminilayi Fubara there's a likelihood of reconciliation moves being made.

Amadi cited Fubara’s public statement, where he recognised Wike as his Oga and Wike has through a media chat revealed that Fubara met him for reconciliation talks.

“What this means is that if his Oga the FCT Minister supports President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election he will definitely do so, I say so because of his recent speech where he stated that President Tinubu saved Rivers State from trouble and that he is grateful to him asking his supporters and Nigerians to appreciate him for saving his administration with the Emergency Rule of 6 months.”

How Fubara will work for Tinubu's re-election

The public affairs analyst said will play some very significant role in Tinubu’s re-election when he is reinstated as Rivers state governor.

“The Governor is the chief security officer and has in his disposal or security details. All the LGA is subject to him hence the reason for the fight over who controls the LGAs

“It will be difficult to undermine the strength of a seating Governor in electioneering.

“I feel Fubara support for Tinubu will be a cutting edge for the President's victory in Rivers State.

“What I'm not sure of is the possibility of Fubara having a return ticket in 2027 because that in some way will spike up some motivation in his support for Tinubu.”

Rivers emergency rule: Fubara calls Wike his "Oga"

Recall that Fubara confirmed that he will be resuming duties at the government house “very soon”

Fubara made this disclosure weeks after he claimed that his spirit had “left the governor’s office" amid a face-off with Wike.

His remark came on the heels of his secret meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London and a recent meeting with his political godfather, Wike, in Abuja.

Fubara asks Nigerians to thank Tinubu for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara urged his supporters, Rivers people and Nigerians at large to appreciate President Tinubu for his intervention in the political crisis that rocked the state.

Fubara, who was suspended by President Tinubu after declaring a state of emergency, claimed the president acted with wisdom.

The suspended governor then assured his supporters that the suspended executive and legislature would soon be restored and urged them to embrace the peace deal and its process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng