The Rivers state crisis appeared to be coming to its conclusion, and the much-talked-about peace move between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, signalled some green light.

This is as Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory, described the embattled Governor Fubara as his political son, despite the rift between the duo.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, May 17, the minister explained that he cannot fight his son and denied having a feud with Fubara. The former governor maintained that the battle was not against Fubara but those he said were pushing the governor against him.

Wike's comment reads in part:

“That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?

Wike further explained that he was only fighting those who wanted to eat from where they did not work. He added that if they were not defeated, they would think of him being defeated. Thus, he has to defeat them to the final stage.

He noted that these people are the ones pushing the suspended governor, and now, they are being shamed because "they are being defeated."

The video of the minister is here:

The governor and his predecessor have been engaged in a political rift barely six months after the former resumed office, leading to an unending crisis in the oil-rich state.

There are claimed that Governor Fubara, who was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over the unending crisis in the state and declared a state of emergency, has apologised to his estranged political godfather.

Following the declaration of a state of emergency, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the state's sole administrator. However, the president's action has been faulted and described as unconstitutional by opposition leaders.

Also, governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have challenged the decision at the Supreme Court, in which the apex court has yet to fix a date to hear the suit.

