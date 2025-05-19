PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has asserted that suspended Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara may defect to the APC to regain his seat and secure a second term in office in 2027

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has revealed that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara may be considering defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Fubara may dump PDP for APC" - Akinniyi gives reason

The move, Akinniyi suggests, could be a strategic attempt to secure his reinstatement and potentially position himself for a second term in 2027.

Recall that Fubara, who was suspended for six months, appeared to have distanced himself from the fervent calls for his return to office.

Speaking at a service of songs for elder statesman Edwin Clark on May 11, 2025, the embattled governor remarked:

“Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there.”

However, Akinniyi, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on May 18, insisted that Fubara's recent statements and actions are calculated political maneuvers.

He accused the governor of playing to the gallery and seeking favour from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, possibly in a bid to defect to the APC for political survival amid fallout with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers governor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"Governor Sim Fubara is actually playing Tom the gallery to retain his seat and probably have a second term of office. It's obvious he is dancing to the tune of President Tinubu and he may likely join the APC to have a soft landing after the fracas with his godfather and Boss, Nyesom Wike.

"His statements are normal tactical moves by politicians when trying to close ranks with archenemies. He needs all these theatrics to return to the State House. As it stands, no sane fellow will blame his defection to the ruling party so as to save his political ambition," Akinniyi said.

Wike's withdrawal of support may affect Fubara's return

Continuing, the PDP youth spokesperson, Akinniyi, added that Wike's continued opposition to Fubara could jeopardise the governor’s chances of a second term, regardless of party affiliation.

Reports also indicated that President Tinubu and Fubara held a closed-door meeting in London in April, further fuelling speculation of an impending political shift.

While some see this as a possible step toward reconciliation, Akinniyi, in an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, remained skeptical, stressing that Wike will likely not endorse Fubara again.

Akinniyi opined thus:

"I read that he had a close door meeting with the President outside the country and probably they must have resolved the issues and agreed on ways to move and solve the political turbulence in Rivers state. I still believe Nyesom Wike will not shift his ground about his support for him again — this stance might affect his 2nd term bid. I doubt if he will get the endorsement of his godfather in 2027."

"We hope after 6 months, he will be reinstated as the Governor of the State. At least, his suspension has given everyone fighting the leeway to sit back and be calm.

"Minister Wike will determine his fate in 2027, either in PDP or APC. Above all, settlement with his godfather at this point is logical, if the opportunity presents itself. I wondered why he went overboard when he knows he has no will and structure to fight the force that brought him to power."

Recall that Meanwhile, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

It will be interesting to note that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

