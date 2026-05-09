A Nigerian mother has cried out bitterly on social media over the physical struggles of raising four children

In a video, the woman lamented while washing her children's clothes with a machine, stating that she already feels tired

Massive reactions followed the video on TikTok as mothers encouraged and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother took to social media to express the exhaustion she faced while caring for her four children.

The woman shared a clip of herself attending to household chores and spoke about the constant demands of looking after her family, emphasising how overwhelming the daily routine had become.

Mum of four children laments over motherhood. Photo credit: @jenny/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum of 4 cries over house chores

The footage was posted on the TikTok app via her official account identified as @jenny.

In the clip, she was seen operating a washing machine as she spoke about her situation.

She questioned how other married women managing four children managed to cope with the pressure.

According to her, the responsibility of keeping her children neat required her to wash laundry every single day without a break.

She explained that her daily schedule left little room for rest because she was also running a business alongside her domestic duties.

On some days she carried out the washing late at night, while on others she began the chore early in the morning.

The frequency of the work came from the number of clothes each child wore, with some changing outfits about four to six times within a day.

Mother of four shares struggles of motherhood. Photo credit: @jenny/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The mother lamented how each of her four children wore multiple sets of clothing daily, and on certain occasions the number increased further.

She noted that the constant cycle of washing and cleaning had left her feeling completely drained.

In her words:

"Married women with four children how are you people coping? How are you people coping. I wash every day of my life. I still do business and if I don't wash in the night I'm washing the morning. These children, each of them wear four cloths every day, sometimes they will wear six. I'm tired ooooo."

Reactions as mum laments over motherhood

As the video appeared on TikTok, many viewers reacted with messages of support and encouragement.

Mothers shared similar accounts of their own experiences, noting that they also struggled with the repetitive demands of childcare and housework.

@cakesbymidan said:

"And then there’s me that washes maybe once a week, if cloth finish make una wear pant. I no fit craze because I born."

@Chisco said:

"My sister you have a washing machine it's the only thing you will cry for is soap, because it's money you are using and buy it. God will be your strength in Jesus name Amen."

@mabel_ebube said:

"Na pant I dey wash everyday make e no finish. Clothes will wait till Saturday. If them run out of house clothes within the week, them go wear outing clothes stay for house. No be me go dieee of stress."

@thepreferredlink said:

"During my days I invested heavily on singlets and boxers for stay at home, for uniform I had enough to cover for the week, wisdom is needed and when It looks worn out I trash them and get new sets. Life is sweet with wisdom."

@Udoka Charles added:

"It's simple my dear, so you don't get worked up. Pls choose 2/3days in a week that's convenient for you depending on your schedule. Weldone dear we won't give up! We will pull through it's a phase before you know it they'll begin washing their clothes themselves. Chaaii."

@amakaejire added:

"Even with the washing machine it still not easy i have 4 kids too i understand at last someone speak out for us that have kids it never been easy. We are strong woman."

See the post below:

Mum with 2 children laments over motherhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared her frustration on social media as she pondered on the struggles and challenges of motherhood.

In a video, she sat inside her car after dropping off her children and thought deeply about the sacrifices of motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng