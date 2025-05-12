FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is making reconciliatory moves

At a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Wike disclosed that Governor Fubara visited him, alongside two other governors

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, spoke hours after Fubara downplayed the possibility of his return to the Rivers government house after his six-month suspension

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, May 12, confirmed that the suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, was led by two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to his house to make peace between the both of them.

Wike revealed this during a media parley with selected journalists in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng on Monday.

“Yes, he visited,” Wike said.

Did Fubara visit Wike, beg for reconciliation?

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, stated this on Monday following reports that Fubara, who was suspended earlier in the year, secretly visited the FCT minister.

The minister confirmed the meeting and maintained that he is not going to mention the names of the APC governors who accompanied Fubara to his residence in Abuja.

Fubara says he may not return as Rivers gov

Wike spoke hours after Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he is not desperate to return to office days after Tinubu filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit regarding his suspension.

Speaking at a service of songs in honour of late elder statesman Edwin Clark on Sunday, Fubara distanced himself from supporters' fiery remarks calling for his reinstatement.

The embattled governor expressed concern that some actions taken by well-meaning supporters had inadvertently worsened his predicament.

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara are at loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich Rivers state.

