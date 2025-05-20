Senate President Godswill Akpabio has cautioned his colleagues in the Red Chamber and the Green Chamber, reminding them that they were appointed into office to foster collaboration and national development, not to fight the executive

Ahead of the Bola Tinubu's second anniversary slated for May 29, Akpabio highlighted legislative achievements and defended the Senate’s independence

Akpabio revealed National Assembly plans to prioritise Tinubu’s reforms, and insisted that the 10th Assembly is not a rubber-stamp executive

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asserted that lawmakers were not elected to engage in confrontation with the Executive but to foster policies that promote national development.

Akpabio sends words of wisdom to Nigerian lawmakers. Photo credit: Nigeran Senate

Source: Facebook

Akpabio cautions lawmakers ahead of Tinubu's second anniversary

Akpabio spoke in an upcoming feature documentary to mark two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Reflecting on the importance of cooperation between the National Assembly and the Executive, said:

“When elected into the National Assembly, whether in the Senate or the House of Representatives, your constituents will not give you boxing gloves. It’s not a boxing tournament. You are there to work in a bipartisan manner for the interest of Nigeria.”

The Senate President emphasised that the relationship between both arms of government has been cordial over the past two years, owing to a shared vision for the country’s progress.

2nd anniversary: Akpabio defends Tinubu, says “Nigeria first”

Akpabio defends Tinubu's administration, highlights Senate's achievements in two years. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Facebook

“If you spend all your energy fighting the Executive, who will work for Nigeria?” he asked.

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that Bola Tinubu's administration is unique in Nigeria’s history, with a President, First Lady, and Vice President, all former senators.

Speaking further, Akpabio refuted claims that the legislature is merely rubber-stamping executive decisions and noted that the National Assembly has occasionally rejected presidential nominees when necessary.

“People forget that we have made enemies by rejecting some of the nominees that the President sent to us. It’s not everything the President brings that he takes back the same way,” he said.

Buttressing his point, Akpabio maintained that the Assembly’s role is to scrutinise, amend, and support executive actions that align with national interest.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the 10th National Assembly will continue prioritising pro-people legislation supporting the president’s bold reform agenda.

“Our job is to make sure we cross the T’s and dot the I’s to assist the President in having the best for the Nigerian population.”

“We have done quite a lot in just two years. I assure Nigerians that more people-focused laws are coming: laws that will reduce hardship, open the economy, and empower young people,” he said.

Read more about Akpabio here:

Akpabio: What Obi must do to defeat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio responded to Labour Party Peter Obi’s recent comments, advising him to resolve internal party issues before aiming for the 2027 presidency.

Obi had criticised the current state of Nigeria, but Akpabio warns that without internal party unity, Obi cannot effectively lead.

Akpabio highlights his achievements as a former governor and urges Obi to focus on party unity before national aspirations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng