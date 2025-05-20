Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have denied reports of a power-sharing deal for the 2027 election, dismissing claims of a joint ticket and vice-presidential offer

Obi criticised the rumours as selfish politics and stressed his focus on tackling Nigeria’s core issues like hunger, poverty, and poor healthcare

Political analysts say the coalition talks remain complex, with some viewing a united Atiku-Obi ticket as beneficial, while Obi focuses on broader alliances and governance

The 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have denied claims of a power-sharing agreement for the 2027 election.

The speculation arose from reports suggesting Atiku offered Obi the vice-presidential slot in a joint ticket, committing to serve only one term. This claim was said to stem from a private meeting earlier this year in the UK.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have put to rest allegations of a power-sharing agreement. Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObi/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Obi dismisses reports of vice-presidential offer

Peter Obi rejected the rumours, accusing those spreading them of selfish politics harmful to Nigeria’s progress.

“I am in a coalition against hunger, poverty, and ill health. Politics for me is not about position; it is about doing the right thing,” Obi said during a visit to the Anglican Diocese of Kubwa, where he donated N20 million.

Atiku calls for caution amid speculation

Atiku, through his media aide Paul Ibe, described the rumours as speculative distractions from the real goal of forming a credible opposition coalition, Daily Trust reported.

“We must be careful about speculation. Discussions continue, but nothing is final. The focus remains on building a viable platform to replace the current administration," Ibe said.

Obidient Movement denies alliance claims

Obi’s support group, the Obidient Movement, called the reports baseless. National Coordinator Dr Yunusa Tanko and Strategic Communications Director Nana Kazaure emphasised there is no agreement on any joint ticket.

“Mr Obi’s involvement in any coalition is about tackling bad governance, corruption, hunger, and poverty—not power grabs,” Kazaure stated.

Political analysts weigh in on coalition prospects

Professor Gbade Ojo noted the political gamble in forming a coalition given regional dynamics and public perceptions of both leaders, Punch reported.

Dr Ibrahim Yahaya suggested Obi’s rejection might be strategic, advising him to build broader alliances before contesting again.

Conversely, Abubakar Ibrahim argued a united Atiku–Obi ticket could consolidate votes and strengthen opposition chances.

Obi remains focused on governance, not politics

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have denied reports of any power-sharing deal between them. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/@PeterObi

Source: UGC

Kaduna-based analyst Lukman Abubakar praised Obi’s clear focus on Nigeria’s real challenges amid the political noise.

“Obi is prioritising the root causes of Nigeria’s problems rather than distractions from political speculation,” he said.

As the 2027 elections approach, both leaders continue coalition talks while managing public expectations and positioning for the future.

2027 election: "No one can stop Tinubu": Arewa Forum declares

Previously, Legit.ng reported that elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most formidable candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Yakasai said there is no other politician currently in the country with the political strength, structure, and elite backing to challenge Tinubu successfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng