A student of the University of Lagos who wrote JAMB four different times has opened up about his experience online

The young man shared details of the scores he got in four different JAMB examinations he wrote

The score he got in the last exam that made the University of Lagos admit him drew people’s attention online

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has mentioned the score he got in the JAMB examination that made the university admit him into the Department of Engineering.

The individual also shared the score he got in the previous JAMB examination he wrote before his last UTME exam in 2024.

UNILAG student’s final JAMB score after 4 attempts gets attention online. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG student opens up about JAMB exams

The statement of the UNILAG student, @Your_Robinness, comes after another social media user shared the score he got in his JAMB examination and also the several universities he applied to.

Joining the trend, @Your_Robinness revealed in his post that he wrote the JAMB examination four different times and shared the score he got in each of the exams.

Between the years 2023 and 2024, he wrote another JAMB examination and got a higher score, which he used to apply to the University of Lagos.

Eventually, due to his score and his performance in the school examination, he was offered admission into the Department of Engineering.

UNILAG student shares how 4 JAMB attempts finally led to admission success. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

He said in his social media post:

"4 UTME attempts."

"2023 UTME mock - 253."

"2023 UTME - 310."

"Didn't get admission into UNILAG Systems Engineering, tried again."

"2024 UTME mock - 317."

"2024 UTME - 349."

"Finally got admission to UNILAG Systems Engineering."

After he revealed this on his page, many of his followers who saw the post took to the comments section to praise him.

Reactions as UNILAG student shares JAMB scores

@eni_is23884 said:

"Wowww!!!!! You're sooo resilient. Is this a sign??"

@Javier1eth_ noted:

"Your post utme in both pf them ?"

@notthatbravo noted:

"My BGS. superdad

@buikearc shared:

"Congrats champ."

Read the post below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a former University of Lagos (UNILAG) admission seeker has shared his experience online after being denied admission despite scoring above the required cut-off mark.

He revealed that after his first attempt, he rewrote JAMB, worked on his score, and eventually secured admission into Afe Babalola University.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan has offered admission to a brilliant boy to study Medicine and Surgery after he passed both his JAMB and post-UTME examinations.

He shared his results online, revealing a total JAMB score of 335 with strong performance in each subject, and also stated that he passed the UI post-UTME with an impressive score, beating the cut-off mark by 7 points.

UNILAG Arts student shares post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Arts student who applied to study Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shared his experience after writing the post-UTME examination.

He revealed that he scored 248 in JAMB after intense preparation, but later scored 18.75/30 in his post-UTME. He explained that the result made him change his institution and course during his admission process.

Source: Legit.ng