Yiinka Alaseyori has flooded her social media pages with adorable pictures as she celebrated a new milestone in life

The gospel singer expressed gratitude in a heartfelt message to God about the new season in her life

Alaseyori's celebratory post comes shortly after she apologised to Nigerians over her comment on the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo state

It is a moment of celebration for gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori, also known as Yinka Alaseyori, as she turned a new age on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

To celebrate her special day, Alaseyori, who faced criticism over her comment about the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo state, shared adorable pictures of herself on social media as she appreciated her maker for making her see a new year.

Yinka Alaseyori shares adorable pictures to mark her birthday. Credit: adeyinkalaseyori

Source: Instagram

"Dear Lord, For all the ways You have FATHERED, KEPT, PROTECTED, LOVED, SHIELDED, RESTORED, SUSTAINED, LIFTED, PROMOTED, DELIVERED, CARRIED, REVIVED, RENEWED, and UPLIFTED me, I am deeply grateful. For the privilege of enjoying Your unmerited mercy, favor, grace, and the gift of long life in every area of my life, I have come to say: Thank You, Jesus! As I celebrate another year of God's faithfulness, my heart overflows with gratitude for His goodness, love, and countless blessings. Happy Birthday to me, myself, and every June celebrant around the world! May this new season bring greater joy, divine favor, abundant blessings, and beautiful testimonies," the singer wote in a caption of one of her birthday posts.

Yinka Alaseyori's celebratory post comes after she addressed the controversy surrounding her comments on the abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

In a video, the gospel singer expressed sadness over the reaction that followed her comments.

Mixed reactions trail Yinka Alaseyori's birthday celebration. Credit: adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

According to her, she later realised that many Nigerians interpreted her remarks as dismissive of the pain being experienced by affected families.

Yinka Alaseyori's birthday post is below:

Reactions as Yinka Alaseyori celebrates birthday

While many of her fans congratulated her, others continued to criticise her over her comment. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Daniel O. David commented:

"Omo Nigerians no Dey forgive despite apology? Or what am i reading in the comment section For the love of your music… Happy birthday ma’am."

Pro Chaplain Blessing Olatunji commented:

"You sef Dey do am small small Na gospel make you face leave politics matter haba , people come wey abuse us wey be your fans like that , abeg strictly face gospel now o God will bless your new age More glory and more blessings and more greatness all in abundance in Jesus name happy birthday my fav."

Olayemi Dickson commented:

"If not for your birthday I for swear for you again onisokuso Ara e, mi mo eni to ki enu elede e bo igbe, oponu eyan. Happy birthday anyways long life and prosperity."

Prince Ademola Adebiyi commented:

"She don apologise make una forgive her, please accept her apologies Happy birthday to you

Victoria Orenze shades Alaseyori

Legit.ng also reported that gospel singer and worship leader Victoria Orenze left many talking after she publicly expressed disappointment in ministers and churchgoers who use God's name for personal gain.

This comes after gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori was criticised on social media over her comments on the recent Oyo schoolchildren abduction.

"Which government is working? Nigerian government, politicians and leaders have failed Nigeria and Nigerians. Period," Orenze wrote in part.

Source: Legit.ng