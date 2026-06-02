The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Kingsley Chinda, resigned as the minority leader in the House of Representatives

Chinda's resignation was officially announced during a plenary session by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The APC governorship candidate also officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid growing political dynamics in Rivers State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, has resigned from his position as the minority leader in the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng reports that Bitrus Kwamoti, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee, announced Chinda as the winner of the primary at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

APC's Kingsley Chinda quits PDP to lead gubernatorial bid in Rivers State. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Chinda emerged amid the political tension in the state, following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the race, a development that continued to generate condemnation.

The federal lawmaker resigned as House of Reps minority leader and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

As reported by TheCable, the speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, read Chinda’s resignation letter during Tuesday’s plenary.

Chinda, in his resignation letter, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve as leader of the opposition caucus in the House.

Details of Mr Chinda’s resignation letter showed that the lawmaker stepped down from the position with effect from 23 April, Premium Times reports.

The federal lawmaker was not present during Tuesday’s plenary session when the speaker formally announced his resignation and defection from the PDP to the APC.

“I formally tender my resignation from the position of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives with effect from the 23rd day of April 2026.

“It has been a profound honour and privilege to serve in this capacity, representing the collective interest of the minority caucus and contributing to the legislative work of the House.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to evolve under your leadership and alongside distinguished colleagues in advancing democratic governance and national development.

“I remain fully committed to my duties as a member of the House. I will continue to support the work of the legislature in every way possible.”

Kingsley Chinda exits as the Reps minority leader and dumps PDP. Photo credit: House of Reps

Source: Facebook

Reinstated APC leadership voids tickets of Wike's Allies

Recall the Rivers chapter of the APC, under a reinstated leadership, declared all nominations that emerged in the recently concluded state primaries null and void.

Chinda, an ally of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, had emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Other candidates for the National and State Houses of Assembly who emerged in the primaries were also allies of the FCT minister.

Rivers APC guber: Centre defends Chinda’s eligibility

Legit.ng earlier reported that a civic group, CCGEI, defended the eligibility of APC governorship candidate Chinda amid a court challenge seeking to stop INEC from recognising his candidacy in Rivers state.

The group said Chinda had ceased all PDP-related activities after April 2, 2026, before participating in the APC governorship process.

CCGEI described the suit against Chinada as politically motivated and urged the court to dismiss it.

Source: Legit.ng