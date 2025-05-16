Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - The Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that there will be no political party in Akwa Ibom in the 2027 elections.

Akpabio said the PDP’s umbrella has been torn into shreds and can no longer protect the people.

Senator Godswill Akpabio says PDP's umbrella has been torn into shreds. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

As reported by The Punch, Akpabio stated this during his midterm empowerment briefing held at Ikot Ekpene township stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Akpabio said all political parties have collapsed to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and himself for re-election in 2027.

“As I speak with you, there is nothing like a political party in 2027 in Akwa Ibom State again. For the Senate of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, all political parties have collapsed to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio. For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have agreed to vote for Governor Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is in shreds and the umbrella can no longer protect.”

He distributed minibusses, passenger tricycles, danfo tricycles, cassava processing machines, generating sets, cookers, and other items to 1,690 people.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio represents Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

PDP governor endorses Tinubu ahead of 2027 election

Recall that Governor Eno endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 election.

The Akwa Ibom state Governor who was speaking at the launch of the 65KM 3 Lane Dual carriageway Akwa Ibom section of the Coastal Road project said the president has shown that he is a father for all.

Eno explained that Tinubu's 'strides' in infrastructure development have helped open up several parts of the country for more development.

Akpabio: What Obi must do to defeat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio responded to Obi’s recent comments, advising him to resolve internal party issues before aiming for the 2027 presidency.

Obi had criticised the current state of Nigeria, but Akpabio warns that without internal party unity, Obi cannot effectively lead.

Akpabio highlights his achievements as a former governor and urges Obi to focus on party unity before national aspirations.

